The Gabber Newspaper Logo
weekly newsletter web ad

Adoptable Pets in St. Pete for May 17

by Cameron Healy

a light brown colored dog with big eyes and floppy ears named Beauty for may 17 adoptable pets
May 17 adoptable pets includes this 10-year-old cutie named Beauty.
Photo by Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Friends of Strays and Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete have adoptable dogs and cats. Keep reading, and if you adopt one of these animals, let us know — send us a photo of you and your new BFF!

May 17 Adoptable Pets: Cats

a tabby cat with green eyes named churro
Looking for a sweet treat? Take Churro home.
Photo by Friends of Strays

Churro Take this sweet treat home. Churro is a 1-year-old domestic shorthair kitty with pretty green eyes.

a grey cat with green eyes named dolly
Tumble out of bed and stumble to the shelter for Dolly.
Photo by Friends of Strays

Dolly This beautiful cat is Dolly. Miss Dolly is 5 years old and has a loving personality.

May 17 Adoptable Pets: Dogs

a light brown colored dog with big eyes and floppy ears named Beauty for may 17 adoptable pets
How could you say no to this cutie?
Photo by Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Beauty Meet Beauty! She is a 10-year-old, 30-pound, Dachshund mix. This cutie loves walks around the neighborhood.

a black dog with big ears and brown and white markings
Jaz is a good boy with a big personality.
Photo by Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Jax Jax is all ears for you. He is a 2-year-old, 30-pound, all American dog with a lot of energy. Jax loves to play catch and make new friends.

All pets spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and dewormed. All cats must leave in a cat carrier; all dogs must leave with a leash and escape-proof collar. 

Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd Ave. S., St. Pete. Tues.-Sat., 11-4:30 p.m. 727-328-7738petpalanimalshelter.com.

Friends of Strays Animal Shelter, 2911 47th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 727-522-6566, friendsofstrays.org. 

Looking for more adoptable cats and dogs in Gulfport and St. Pete? The Gabber Newspaper has cats, dogs, and other adoptable pets online and in print every week.

by Cameron Healy

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!
barnacle newsletter web ad
The Gabber Newspaper