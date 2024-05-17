Adoptable Pets in St. Pete for May 17

Friends of Strays and Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete have adoptable dogs and cats. Keep reading, and if you adopt one of these animals, let us know — send us a photo of you and your new BFF!

May 17 Adoptable Pets: Cats

Churro Take this sweet treat home. Churro is a 1-year-old domestic shorthair kitty with pretty green eyes.

Dolly This beautiful cat is Dolly. Miss Dolly is 5 years old and has a loving personality.

May 17 Adoptable Pets: Dogs

Beauty Meet Beauty! She is a 10-year-old, 30-pound, Dachshund mix. This cutie loves walks around the neighborhood.

Jax Jax is all ears for you. He is a 2-year-old, 30-pound, all American dog with a lot of energy. Jax loves to play catch and make new friends.