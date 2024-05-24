Adoptable Pets in St. Pete for May 24

Friends of Strays and Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete have adoptable dogs and cats. Keep reading, and if you adopt one of these animals, let us know — send us a photo of you and your new BFF!

May 24 Adoptable Pets: Cats

Hennessy Cardboard This mild-mannered, laid-back kitty is Hennessy Cardboard. She is an 8-year-old domestic shorthair.

Fiona This princess from Far Far Away is Fiona. Fiona is a 12-year-old who loves head scratches.

May 24 Adoptable Pets: Dogs

Cake This slice of sweetness is Cake. She is a 9-month old, 36-pound catahoula and leopard dog mix.

Princess Meet Princess! This royal highness is a 10-month-old, 30-pound all-American dog. Princess has a bubbly personality.