Adoptable Pets in St. Pete for May 24

by Cameron Healy

May 24 adoptable pets includes this sweet baby named Princess.
Photo by Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Friends of Strays and Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete have adoptable dogs and cats. Keep reading, and if you adopt one of these animals, let us know — send us a photo of you and your new BFF!

May 24 Adoptable Pets: Cats

a gray and orange cat.
Choose a cat with a unique name like Hennessy Cardboard.
Photo by Friends of Strays

Hennessy Cardboard This mild-mannered, laid-back kitty is Hennessy Cardboard. She is an 8-year-old domestic shorthair.

a white, orange, and black cat with green eyes.
Miss Fiona is ready for a home that will give her the princess treatment.
Photo by Friends of Strays

Fiona This princess from Far Far Away is Fiona. Fiona is a 12-year-old who loves head scratches.

May 24 Adoptable Pets: Dogs

a white dog with a brown spot around its eye.
If you sweet treats, then you will love Cake.
Photo by Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Cake This slice of sweetness is Cake. She is a 9-month old, 36-pound catahoula and leopard dog mix.

a white dog with a brown spot around its eye. This is Princess — may 24 adoptable pets
Princess can’t wait to be treated like royalty in her forever home.
Photo by Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Princess Meet Princess! This royal highness is a 10-month-old, 30-pound all-American dog. Princess has a bubbly personality.

All pets spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and dewormed. All cats must leave in a cat carrier; all dogs must leave with a leash and escape-proof collar.

Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd Ave. S., St. Pete. Tues.-Sat., 11-4:30 p.m. 727-328-7738petpalanimalshelter.com.

Friends of Strays Animal Shelter, 2911 47th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 727-522-6566, friendsofstrays.org. 

Looking for more adoptable cats and dogs in Gulfport and St. Pete? The Gabber Newspaper has cats, dogs, and other adoptable pets online and in print every week.

