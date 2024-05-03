The Gabber Newspaper Logo
Adoptable Pets in St. Pete for May 3

Friends of Strays and Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete have adoptable dogs and cats. Keep reading, and if you adopt one of these animals, let us know — send us a photo of you and your new BFF!

Adoptable Pets: Dogs

a brown long haired dog tilting his head. His name is tucker.
Tucker can’t wait to be your friend.
Photo by Friends of Strays

Tucker This 4-year-old Pomeranian is Tucker. He may take a little to warm up, but once you gain his trust, he will want to always be by your side.

a brown and white dog named lola
Lola is a sweet baby girl.
Photo by Friends of Strays

Lola This sweet baby is Lola. She is a 2-year-old who loves to eat and be a good girl.

Friends of Strays Animal Shelter, 2911 47th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 727-522-6566, friendsofstrays.org. 

Adoptable Pets: Cats

a white cat with blue eyes named leo
Look at this sweet angel named Leo.
Photo by Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Leo This 6-year-old angel is Leo. He loves attention. Leo’s great personality makes him a great friend to have around.

a dark colored cat may 3 adoptable pets.
This shy girl named Coconut.
Photo by Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Coconut Meet Coconut! She is a shy, but sweet girl. Coconut is 3 years old and usually hides around the shelter’s cat room.

All pets spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and dewormed. All cats must leave in a cat carrier; all dogs must leave with a leash and escape-proof collar. 

Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd Ave. S., St. Pete. Tues.-Sat., 11-4:30 p.m. 727-328-7738petpalanimalshelter.com.

Looking for more adoptable cats and dogs in Gulfport and St. Pete? The Gabber Newspaper has pets, dogs, and other adoptables online and in print every week.

by Cameron Healy

The Gabber Newspaper