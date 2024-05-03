Adoptable Pets in St. Pete for May 3

Friends of Strays and Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete have adoptable dogs and cats. Keep reading, and if you adopt one of these animals, let us know — send us a photo of you and your new BFF!
Adoptable Pets: Dogs
Tucker This 4-year-old Pomeranian is Tucker. He may take a little to warm up, but once you gain his trust, he will want to always be by your side.
Lola This sweet baby is Lola. She is a 2-year-old who loves to eat and be a good girl.
Friends of Strays Animal Shelter, 2911 47th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 727-522-6566, friendsofstrays.org.
Adoptable Pets: Cats
Leo This 6-year-old angel is Leo. He loves attention. Leo’s great personality makes him a great friend to have around.
Coconut Meet Coconut! She is a shy, but sweet girl. Coconut is 3 years old and usually hides around the shelter’s cat room.
All pets spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and dewormed. All cats must leave in a cat carrier; all dogs must leave with a leash and escape-proof collar.
Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd Ave. S., St. Pete. Tues.-Sat., 11-4:30 p.m. 727-328-7738; petpalanimalshelter.com.
