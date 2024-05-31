Adoptable Pets in St. Pete for May 31

Friends of Strays and Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete have adoptable dogs and cats. Keep reading, and if you adopt one of these animals, let us know — send us a photo of you and your new BFF!
May 31 Adoptable Pets: Cats
Little Girl Her name may be Little Girl, but she has a big heart. This 12-year-old domestic shorthair is ready to fill your home with love.
Olympic Taking home Olympic is like winning a gold medal. She is a 2-year-old domestic shorthair.
May 31 Adoptable Pets: Dogs
Kaley This happy pup is Kaley. She is a 1-year-old black mouth cur mix. Kaley loves to play in the yard.
Rio Meet Rio! She is a 3-month-old, 10-pound catahoula and leopard dog mix. Rio has lots of puppy energy.
All pets spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and dewormed. All cats must leave in a cat carrier; all dogs must leave with a leash and escape-proof collar.
Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd Ave. S., St. Pete. Tues.-Sat., 11-4:30 p.m. 727-328-7738; petpalanimalshelter.com.
Friends of Strays Animal Shelter, 2911 47th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 727-522-6566, friendsofstrays.org.
Looking for more adoptable cats and dogs in Gulfport and St. Pete? The Gabber Newspaper has cats, dogs, and other adoptable pets online and in print every week.