Adoptable Pets in St. Pete for November 11

by Cameron Healy

Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete have adoptable pets such as dogs and cats. Keep reading, and if you adopt one of these animals, let us know – send us a photo of you and your new BFF!

Adoptable Pets: Dogs

a black puppy with brown spots on its eyebrows.
Look how sweet and innocent this face is.
Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Titan How could you say no to those eyes? Titan is a 10-week-old, all-American pup. He cannot wait to adventure with you.

a brown and black puppy named Sally.
Sally has a great smile.
Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Sally This 9-month-old, 30-pound all-American girl is Sally. She is shy, but would love a family to show her how fun the world is.

november 9 adoptable pets includes this dark brown all-american dog named Mickey wearing a bow tie.
This handsome dog’s name is Mickey.
Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Mickey Meet Mickey! This 2-year-old, 40-pound all-American dog is no mouse, that’s for sure. He is sweet, polite, and photogenic. He would love to play catch with you all day long.

All pets spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and dewormed. All cats must leave in a cat carrier; all dogs must leave with a leash and escape-proof collar. Unless otherwise noted, cat adoptions are $40 and dogs are $200. Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd Ave. S., St. Pete. Tues.-Sat., 11-4:30 p.m. 727-328-7738petpalanimalshelter.com.

Looking for more adoptable cats and dogs in Gulfport and St. Pete? The Gabber Newspaper has pets, dogs, and other adoptables online and in print every week.

