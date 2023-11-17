Adoptable Pets in St. Pete for November 16

Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete have adoptable pets such as dogs and cats. Keep reading, and if you adopt one of these animals, let us know – send us a photo of you and your new BFF!

Adoptable Pets: Dogs

Gator You don’t need a swamp to adopt Gator. This 1-year-old, 60-pound shepard mix is friendly and energetic.

Roscoe Meet Roscoe, the 3-year-old, 48-pound Catahoula Leopard mix. He loves to play fetch and long walks.

Adoptable Pets: Cats

Frosty Take home Frosty this holiday season. He may not be a snowman but he is an affectionate, cuddly cat. Frosty is a 3-year-old domestic shorthair.

Pandora Meet Pandora, a 1-year-old domestic short hair. She is full of energy and will surely keep you entertained.