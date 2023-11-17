The Gabber Newspaper Logo
Adoptable Pets in St. Pete for November 16

by Cameron Healy

November 16 adoptable pets includes this brown domestic shorthair cat with yellow eyes named frosty.
November 16 adoptable pets in St. Pete includes Frosty, the fluffy cat.
Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete have adoptable pets such as dogs and cats. Keep reading, and if you adopt one of these animals, let us know – send us a photo of you and your new BFF!

Adoptable Pets: Dogs

a white and drown short hair shepard mix dog tilting his head with his tongue out.
Gator is one happy pup.
Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Gator You don’t need a swamp to adopt Gator. This 1-year-old, 60-pound shepard mix is friendly and energetic.

a white and brown catahoula leopard dog mix named roscoe
Look at this beautiful boy named Roscoe.
Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Roscoe Meet Roscoe, the 3-year-old, 48-pound Catahoula Leopard mix. He loves to play fetch and long walks.

Adoptable Pets: Cats

Frosty, the Snowman? Try Frosty, the fluffy cat.
Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Frosty Take home Frosty this holiday season. He may not be a snowman but he is an affectionate, cuddly cat. Frosty is a 3-year-old domestic shorthair.

a black and white cat with green eyes.
How could you not fall in love with these green eyes?
Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Pandora Meet Pandora, a 1-year-old domestic short hair. She is full of energy and will surely keep you entertained.

All pets spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and dewormed. All cats must leave in a cat carrier; all dogs must leave with a leash and escape-proof collar. Unless otherwise noted, cat adoptions are $40 and dogs are $200. Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd Ave. S., St. Pete. Tues.-Sat., 11-4:30 p.m. 727-328-7738petpalanimalshelter.com.

Looking for more adoptable cats and dogs in Gulfport and St. Pete? The Gabber Newspaper has pets, dogs, and other adoptables online and in print every week.

