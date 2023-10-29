Adoptable Pets in St. Pete for Oct. 26

Friends of Strays in St. Pete have adoptable pets such as dogs and cats. Keep reading, and if you adopt one of these animals, let us know – send us a photo of you and your new BFF!
Adoptable Pets: Cats from Friends of Strays
Momo This handsome boy is Momo. He is a 4-year old domestic shorthair. Momo is always happy for a little head scratch. In return, he will make you biscuits.
Woomy This 1-year old is Woomy. She is a wonderful cat who would love to go home with you.
Yeezy Meet Yeezy. This mellow 3-year old has a laid back vibe. Additionally, he takes a minute to warm up to humans. However, once he does, Yeezy is loving and playful.
All pets spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and dewormed. Friends of Strays Animal Shelter, 2911 47th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Mon.-Sun., 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 727-522-6566, friendsofstrays.org
Looking for more adoptable cats and dogs in Gulfport and St. Pete? The Gabber Newspaper has pets, dogs, and other adoptables online and in print every week.