The Gabber Newspaper Logo
pj's oyster bar web ad

Adoptable Pets in St. Pete for Oct. 26

by Cameron Healy

October 26 adoptable pets include this black and white cat named Yeezy
October 26 adoptable pets include this handsome boy named Yeezy.
Friends of Strays

Friends of Strays in St. Pete have adoptable pets such as dogs and cats. Keep reading, and if you adopt one of these animals, let us know – send us a photo of you and your new BFF!

Adoptable Pets: Cats from Friends of Strays

this white and black cat is wearing an orange, purple, and black bow tie.
Momo hopes his bow tie impresses you enough to adopt him.
Friends of Strays

Momo This handsome boy is Momo. He is a 4-year old domestic shorthair. Momo is always happy for a little head scratch. In return, he will make you biscuits.

a grey striped cat with green eyes
Look at this pretty girl.
Friends of Strays

Woomy This 1-year old is Woomy. She is a wonderful cat who would love to go home with you. 

October 26 adoptable pets include this black and white cat named Yeezy
This handsome boy’s name is Yeezy.
Friends of Strays

Yeezy Meet Yeezy. This mellow 3-year old has a laid back vibe. Additionally, he takes a minute to warm up to humans. However, once he does, Yeezy is loving and playful.

All pets spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and dewormed. Friends of Strays Animal Shelter, 2911 47th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Mon.-Sun., 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 727-522-6566, friendsofstrays.org

Looking for more adoptable cats and dogs in Gulfport and St. Pete? The Gabber Newspaper has pets, dogs, and other adoptables online and in print every week.

by Cameron Healy

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!
barnacle newsletter web ad