Adoptable Pets in St. Pete for Oct. 26

Friends of Strays in St. Pete have adoptable pets such as dogs and cats. Keep reading, and if you adopt one of these animals, let us know – send us a photo of you and your new BFF!

Adoptable Pets: Cats from Friends of Strays

Momo This handsome boy is Momo. He is a 4-year old domestic shorthair. Momo is always happy for a little head scratch. In return, he will make you biscuits.

Woomy This 1-year old is Woomy. She is a wonderful cat who would love to go home with you.