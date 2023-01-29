Adoptable Pets in St. Pete

a brown-ish dog looking at the camera
Kisses, Anyone?
Pet Pal Animal Shelter

BB’s a definite love bug with a big personality and even bigger heart. Love puppy kisses? You’ll love her. This 1-year-old, 8-pound chihuahua mix will do best in a home with no small kids.

An orange cat
Not So Serious
Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Despite his look, Bowman doesn’t take much seriously — except for cuddles! While he loves naps, he’s happy to wake up for pets. He’s a 3-year-old, 10-pound domestic shorthair tabby. Meet him at Pet Food Warehouse, 1830 61st Ave. N., St. Pete. 727-521-6191; petfoodstpete.com.

a golden dog with a brown nose
Sweet!
Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Whose life isn’t made a bit sweeter with honey? No one, that’s who, which is why Honey will make yours even sweeter! This 8-month-old, 40-pound pup is extroverted, curious, and ready to play.

A fluffy kitten
Get Smart!
Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Maxwell Smart, that is. Would you believe it? This kitty needs a home with laps, treats, and who knows? Maybe even the cone of silence. Don’t tell 99! Meet him at Pet Supermarket, 6892 Gulfport Blvd. S. #1000, South Pasadena. 727-345-4581.

