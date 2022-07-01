Scaredy Cat? Not really – Wednesday’s partially deaf, so she’s not always going to hear people approaching her. But… that means you need to learn to communicate with her differently, and many people don’t want to take the time, which is why she’s been in a shelter for months. This 3-year-old kitty can hear loud noises, but no doors opening or footsteps, so she needs a human who can learn to get her attention without scaring her. When someone is patient and respectful, Wednesday’s an affectionate, friendly cat. Despite her hearing loss, she’s a chatterbox with a raspy little meow. She will thrive in a home where she doesn’t have to compete for attention.

All pets spayed, vaccinated, micro-chipped and dewormed. 2911 47th Ave. N., St. Pete. 727-522-6566; friendsofstrays.org.

Man, Oh, Manny! Manny’s a big, lazy boy with a riveting gaze – and matching personality! Meet this 2-year-old, 10 pound kitty in person for the full Manny experience (he’s hanging at Pet Food Warehouse at 1830 61st Ave. N. in St. Pete; 727-521-6191).

He Can Be Our Wingman Any Time Meet Goose! This 5-month-old, 37-pound boxy-headed puppy is as sweet as they come and would love to grow up by your side. You must own your home to adopt Goose.

Casey at the Bat! This sweet 2-year-old boxy-headed mix wants to join your team. She’s only 32 pounds, and most of that is her heart of gold. She’s super-social and super-ready to go home with you. You must own your own home to adopt Casey.

Morris (Not the Cat!) This blocky-headed boy only gets aggressive with his love, and all he wants is ear scritches and cuddles, so if you want a buddy to binge Yellowstone or even old Friends episodes, he’s your boy. You must own your home to adopt this 5-year old, 69-pound dog.

