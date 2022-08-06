Adoptable Pets in St. Petersburg

Twitter feed. Not a dog lover or cat fanatic? Any of these three young budgies, although shy at first, will, with a little love and training, be your feathered BFF. They’re easy to train, sweet, and they don’t need walks or their litter scooped. Please call Pet Pal about adoption specifics. 727-328-7738.

Cuddle bug. Sure, Otis is a little timid at first, but give him a bit and he’ll curl up in your lap. This 9-month-old Catahoula Leopard mix can sit pretty, too. All pets spayed, vaccinated, micro-chipped and dewormed. Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd Ave. S., St. Pete. 727-328-7738; petpalanimalshelter.com.

Surf cat. Malibu’s ready to hit the waves (figuratively – cats are excellent swimmers but they don’t always love it), so come meet this 3-month-old female tabby. All pets spayed, vaccinated, micro-chipped and dewormed. Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd Ave. S., St. Pete. 727-328-7738; petpalanimalshelter.com.