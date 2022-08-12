Adoptable Pets in St. Petersburg

ISO treats Young, single female ISO her perfect match. Loves: walks, treats, and affection. Cassie’s an 1 1/2-year-old, 35-pound, all-American girl. All pets spayed, vaccinated, micro-chipped and dewormed. Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd Ave. S., St. Pete. 727-328-7738; petpalanimalshelter.com.

Queen Bee. This 10-year-old tortie cuts through the pretense: She’s royalty, your home can be her castle, and you may serve her. She’s shy at the shelter, but spent time in a foster castle where she came out of her shell to play with string, hang out, and watch the world from a window. friendsofstrays.org.