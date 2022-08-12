Adoptable Pets in St. Petersburg

A brown dog looking derpily at the camera
Cassie’s in search of a forever home where there are pets, walks, and treats.
Pet Pal Animal Shelter

ISO treats Young, single female ISO her perfect match. Loves: walks, treats, and affection. Cassie’s an 1 1/2-year-old, 35-pound, all-American girl. All pets spayed, vaccinated, micro-chipped and dewormed. Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd Ave. S., St. Pete. 727-328-7738; petpalanimalshelter.com.

a tortoiseshell cat lying in a cat bed, looking at the camera with definite ennui
Queen Bee is ready to make your home her castle. Yes, that means you will be her servant, but hey, isn’t that the case with all cats.
Friends of Strays

Queen Bee. This 10-year-old tortie cuts through the pretense: She’s royalty, your home can be her castle, and you may serve her. She’s shy at the shelter, but spent time in a foster castle where she came out of her shell to play with string, hang out, and watch the world from a window. friendsofstrays.org.

The Gabber Newspaper