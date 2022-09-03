Adoptable Pets in St. Petersburg

Hello, Dolly! We bet this 1-year-old, 40-pound Siberian Husky can sing quite a tune. Dolly already knows basic commands – and can’t wait to learn more. You must own your home to adopt Dolly; she has a $200 adoption fee.

Georgie Porgie, Pudding and Pie… Georgie, a 14-week-old tabby, will definitely give kisses, and for his $40 adoption fee, those kisses can be all yours.

Chip This lively, friendly pup wants to make you as happy as his Disney namesake. He can “sit” like a big dog and soon he’ll know the rest of the big-boy commands. He has a great personality – and striking good looks (those eyes!). This 2-year-old, 41-pound catahoula mix needs a home with no small children. Adopt Chip for $200.

Clarence Everyone loves kittens, and we’re sure you’ll fall head over paws for Clarence, who‘s a big fan of both lap time and nap time. Adopt this 4-month-old male domestic short hair for $200.

All pets spayed, vaccinated, micro-chipped and dewormed. All cats must leave in a cat carrier; all dogs must leave with a leash and escape-proof collar. Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd Ave. S., St. Pete. Tues.-Sat., 11-4:30 p.m. 727-328-7738; petpalanimalshelter.com.