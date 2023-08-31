Adoptable Pets in St. Petersburg This Week

Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete has adoptable pets such as dogs and cats. Keep reading, and if you adopt one of these animals, let us know – send us a photo of you and your new BFF!
Adoptable Pets: Dogs
Hey Bey! Beyonce is a 6-month old mastiff mix. She is ready to bring style and glamour to your family. She loves to socialize with other pups. Hurry in and put a ring on it before she’s gone.
My Man, Gio Are you in need of a brunch buddy? Gio is your guy! This social boy will keep you entertained. Gio is a 3-year old, 10-pound rat terrier mix. He would love to hang and play with you.
Polar Bear This striking young doggy is Polar. He is an 11-month old, 36-pound pit mix. Polar loves people, toys, and walks. He is outgoing and full of energy. You must own your home to adopt Polar.
Adoptable Pets: Cats
Happy Hazel Meet Hazel, a 3-year old calico. She is a beautiful cat who enjoys hanging out with her cat friends in the cat room, especially the kittens.
Sammy Boy Sammy is a 6-year old, 11-pound domestic shorthair. He would love to join your family. Sammy is very happy on his own, but enjoys some head scratches from his humans. He loves treats, but he is on a special diet to keep him healthy.
All pets spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and dewormed. All cats must leave in a cat carrier; all dogs must leave with a leash and escape-proof collar. Unless otherwise noted, cat adoptions are $40 and dogs are $200. Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd Ave. S., St. Pete. Tues.-Sat., 11-4:30 p.m. 727-328-7738; petpalanimalshelter.com.
Looking for more adoptable cats and dogs in Gulfport and St. Pete? The Gabber Newspaper has pets, dogs, and other adoptables online and in print every week.