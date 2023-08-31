The Gabber Newspaper Logo
Strickland roofing web ad

Adoptable Pets in St. Petersburg This Week

by Cameron Healy

adoptable pets in st. pete includes this gray and white domestic shorthair.
Adoptable pets in St. Pete include this 6-year old cat named Sammy.
Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete has adoptable pets such as dogs and cats. Keep reading, and if you adopt one of these animals, let us know – send us a photo of you and your new BFF!

Adoptable Pets: Dogs

An adoptable pet: a brown and white mastiff mix female dog with her tongue out next to a person in a red shirt.
Put a ring on your girl, Beyonce!
Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Hey Bey! Beyonce is a 6-month old mastiff mix. She is ready to bring style and glamour to your family. She loves to socialize with other pups. Hurry in and put a ring on it before she’s gone.

a small rat terrier mix male dog with a black head and a white body rolling over on the ground.
Gio is the life of the party.
Pet Pal Animal Shelter

My Man, Gio Are you in need of a brunch buddy? Gio is your guy! This social boy will keep you entertained. Gio is a 3-year old, 10-pound rat terrier mix. He would love to hang and play with you.

a white male pit mix with a little black spot on his face.
This puppy is ready to bring energy to your family.
Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Polar Bear This striking young doggy is Polar. He is an 11-month old, 36-pound pit mix. Polar loves people, toys, and walks. He is outgoing and full of energy. You must own your home to adopt Polar.

Adoptable Pets: Cats

an adoptable cat: a female calico cat with a multi-colored head and mostly white body and hazel eyes.
Who doesn’t want this chill kitty around?
Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Happy Hazel Meet Hazel, a 3-year old calico. She is a beautiful cat who enjoys hanging out with her cat friends in the cat room, especially the kittens.

adoptable pets in st. pete includes this gray and white domestic shorthair.
King Sammy in the house.
Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Sammy Boy Sammy is a 6-year old, 11-pound domestic shorthair. He would love to join your family. Sammy is very happy on his own, but enjoys some head scratches from his humans. He loves treats, but he is on a special diet to keep him healthy.

All pets spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and dewormed. All cats must leave in a cat carrier; all dogs must leave with a leash and escape-proof collar. Unless otherwise noted, cat adoptions are $40 and dogs are $200. Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd Ave. S., St. Pete. Tues.-Sat., 11-4:30 p.m. 727-328-7738petpalanimalshelter.com.

Looking for more adoptable cats and dogs in Gulfport and St. Pete? The Gabber Newspaper has pets, dogs, and other adoptables online and in print every week.

by Cameron Healy

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!
barnacle newsletter web ad