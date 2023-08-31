Adoptable Pets in St. Petersburg This Week

Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete has adoptable pets such as dogs and cats. Keep reading, and if you adopt one of these animals, let us know – send us a photo of you and your new BFF!

Adoptable Pets: Dogs

Hey Bey! Beyonce is a 6-month old mastiff mix. She is ready to bring style and glamour to your family. She loves to socialize with other pups. Hurry in and put a ring on it before she’s gone.

My Man, Gio Are you in need of a brunch buddy? Gio is your guy! This social boy will keep you entertained. Gio is a 3-year old, 10-pound rat terrier mix. He would love to hang and play with you.

Polar Bear This striking young doggy is Polar. He is an 11-month old, 36-pound pit mix. Polar loves people, toys, and walks. He is outgoing and full of energy. You must own your home to adopt Polar.