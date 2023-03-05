Adoptable Pets in St. Petersburg This Week

All pets spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and dewormed. All cats must leave in a cat carrier; all dogs must leave with a leash and escape-proof collar. Unless otherwise noted, cat adoptions are $40 and dogs are $200. Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd Ave. S., St. Pete. Tues.-Sat., 11-4:30 p.m. 727-328-7738 ; petpalanimalshelter.com .

Handsome Dutch This 1-year-old male tabby would love to lay in your lap. Dutch is so curious. He loves to gaze out the window at watch birds and butterflies. Meet Dutch at Pet Food Warehouse, 1830 61st Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 727-521-6191 ; petfoodstpete.com

Ellie the Entertainer This sweet girl will definitely dance for treats. Ellie is an outgoing 6-year-old, 12-pound Chihuahua mix who loves to dance and run around with you.

Star of the Show This 2-year-old, 50-pound Siberian husky has a stellar personality. Star loves hanging out with everyone. She loves going on walks and adventures, and playing fetch. You must own your home to adopt Star.

