Pet Pal Animal Shelter and Pet Food Warehouse in St. Pete have adoptable dogs and cats. Keep reading, and if you adopt one of these animals, let us know – send us a photo of you and your new BFF! Pet Pal Adoptable Pets: Cats Affectionate Asha This happy 1-year-old, 7-pound domestic shorthair, named Asha, loves people, and would prefer to be the only cat in her home. Baby Brother Meet Brother! This 2-year-old, 8-pound domestic shorthair would love to be your new little bro. He can’t wait to cuddle with his new family members.

Leo, the Lion This 11-pound orange domestic shorthair may not look like a lion, but it is his spirit animal. Leo is 7 years old and loves to climb and explore high places. He always comes down for loving scratches, though.

Mysterious Kitty The real mystery here is that Mystery doesn’t have a loving home yet. This lovable goofball just wants cuddles. He is a 2-year-old, 9-pound domestic shorthair.

Pet Pal Adoptable Pets: Dogs

Sweet Boy Kent is an 8-week-old, 8-pound mutt. He loves to run, flop, and roll in the grass outside.