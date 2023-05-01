Adoptable Pets in St. Petersburg This Week

by Cameron Healy

adoptable pet named Kent, an all american mixed breed.
Adoptable pets in St. Pete include this sweet puppy named Kent.
Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Pet Pal Animal Shelter and Pet Food Warehouse in St. Pete have adoptable dogs and cats. Keep reading, and if you adopt one of these animals, let us know – send us a photo of you and your new BFF!

Pet Pal Adoptable Pets: Cats

this domestic shorthair named asha.
Asha would love to make biscuits with you.
Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Affectionate Asha This happy 1-year-old, 7-pound domestic shorthair, named Asha, loves people, and would prefer to be the only cat in her home. 

this 2-year-old, 8-pound gray domestic shorthair cat named Brother.
Hug me, Brother!
Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Baby Brother Meet Brother! This 2-year-old, 8-pound domestic shorthair would love to be your new little bro. He can’t wait to cuddle with his new family members. 

Leo is a 7 year old, 11 pound orange domestic shorthair.
Hear him… meow?
Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Leo, the Lion This 11-pound orange domestic shorthair may not look like a lion, but it is his spirit animal. Leo is 7 years old and loves to climb and explore high places. He always comes down for loving scratches, though. 

Mystery is a two year old, 9 1/2 pound domestic shorthair cat.
Mystery hopes for a loving family.
Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Mysterious Kitty The real mystery here is that Mystery doesn’t have a loving home yet. This lovable goofball just wants cuddles. He is a 2-year-old, 9-pound domestic shorthair. 

Pet Pal Adoptable Pets: Dogs

adoptable pet named Kent, an all american mixed breed.
Kent wants to grow up with you.
Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Sweet Boy Kent is an 8-week-old, 8-pound mutt. He loves to run, flop, and roll in the grass outside.

bruno is a a 30 pound Boston Terrier.
We talk about this Bruno.
Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Big Boy Bruno This 30-pound Boston terrier wants to be your good boy. Bruno is 7 years old, knows all his basic commands, and loves walking and exploring the neighborhood. He is super outgoing and curious.

Marco is one year old, 76 pound Great Dane mix.
Marco just wants to play!
Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Marco Polo! Marco is a 1-year-old, 76-pound Great Dane mix. This goofball is a giant teddy bear who doesn’t realize he’s not a lap dog. He loves following you around and being with his people.

Chiquita is a 1-year-old, 66 pound Shar-pei/pit mix.
Look how sweet Chiquita’s wrinkly face is.
Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Chiquita Banana This 1-year-old, 66-pound Shar-pei/terrier mix is a bit shy at first, but always warms up. Chiquita has the most adorable wrinkles. She would be most comfortable in a home with no small children. Adopt her for $75. You must own your home to adopt her.

All pets spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and dewormed. All cats must leave in a cat carrier; all dogs must leave with a leash and escape-proof collar. Unless otherwise noted, cat adoptions are $40 and dogs are $200. Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd Ave. S., St. Pete. Tues.-Sat., 11-4:30 p.m. 727-328-7738petpalanimalshelter.com.

Looking for more adoptable cats and dogs in Gulfport and St. Pete? The Gabber has pets, dogs, and other adoptables online and in print every week.

by Cameron Healy

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!
The Gabber Newspaper