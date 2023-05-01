Pet Pal Animal Shelter and Pet Food Warehouse in St. Pete have adoptable dogs and cats. Keep reading, and if you adopt one of these animals, let us know – send us a photo of you and your new BFF!
Pet Pal Adoptable Pets: Cats
Affectionate Asha This happy 1-year-old, 7-pound domestic shorthair, named Asha, loves people, and would prefer to be the only cat in her home.
Baby Brother Meet Brother! This 2-year-old, 8-pound domestic shorthair would love to be your new little bro. He can’t wait to cuddle with his new family members.
Leo, the Lion This 11-pound orange domestic shorthair may not look like a lion, but it is his spirit animal. Leo is 7 years old and loves to climb and explore high places. He always comes down for loving scratches, though.
Mysterious Kitty The real mystery here is that Mystery doesn’t have a loving home yet. This lovable goofball just wants cuddles. He is a 2-year-old, 9-pound domestic shorthair.
Pet Pal Adoptable Pets: Dogs
Sweet Boy Kent is an 8-week-old, 8-pound mutt. He loves to run, flop, and roll in the grass outside.
Big Boy Bruno This 30-pound Boston terrier wants to be your good boy. Bruno is 7 years old, knows all his basic commands, and loves walking and exploring the neighborhood. He is super outgoing and curious.
Marco Polo! Marco is a 1-year-old, 76-pound Great Dane mix. This goofball is a giant teddy bear who doesn’t realize he’s not a lap dog. He loves following you around and being with his people.
Chiquita Banana This 1-year-old, 66-pound Shar-pei/terrier mix is a bit shy at first, but always warms up. Chiquita has the most adorable wrinkles. She would be most comfortable in a home with no small children. Adopt her for $75. You must own your home to adopt her.
All pets spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and dewormed. All cats must leave in a cat carrier; all dogs must leave with a leash and escape-proof collar. Unless otherwise noted, cat adoptions are $40 and dogs are $200. Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd Ave. S., St. Pete. Tues.-Sat., 11-4:30 p.m. 727-328-7738; petpalanimalshelter.com.
Looking for more adoptable cats and dogs in Gulfport and St. Pete? The Gabber has pets, dogs, and other adoptables online and in print every week.