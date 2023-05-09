Friends of Strays in St. Pete has adoptable dogs and cats. Keep reading, and if you adopt one of these animals, let us know – send us a photo of you and your new BFF!
Adoptable Pets: Sherman
Peewee Sherman This goofy and loving 4-year old, 44-pound pit mix wants to be your best friend. Sherman is a big boy with a big smile. He enjoys attention but take a minute to engage with new people. Sherman is located in foster; to set up a meet-and-greet with him, fill out an adoption application. Sherman is part of Friends of Strays’ long-timer adoption special, so his adoption fee has been waived.
Adoptable Pets: Lizzie McGuire
Lizzie McGuire This 2-year old, domestic shorthair spends most of her time in her bed box. She’s a little overwhelmed, but once you give her gentle pets, she starts purring up a storm. She needs someone with patience and empathy, but she will open up to you in a calm home.
All pets spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and dewormed. All cats must leave in a cat carrier; all dogs must leave with a leash and escape-proof collar. Unless otherwise noted, cat adoptions are $40 and dogs are $200.
Friends of Strays, 2911 47th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily for adoptions. For all of our adoptable pets, visit: friendsofstrays.org
Looking for more adoptable cats and dogs in Gulfport and St. Pete? The Gabber Newspaper has pets, dogs, and other adoptables online and in print every week.