Friends of Strays in St. Pete has adoptable dogs and cats. Keep reading, and if you adopt one of these animals, let us know – send us a photo of you and your new BFF!

Adoptable Pets: Sherman

Peewee Sherman This goofy and loving 4-year old, 44-pound pit mix wants to be your best friend. Sherman is a big boy with a big smile. He enjoys attention but take a minute to engage with new people. Sherman is located in foster; to set up a meet-and-greet with him, fill out an adoption application. Sherman is part of Friends of Strays’ long-timer adoption special, so his adoption fee has been waived.