Adoptable Pets in St. Petersburg This Week

by Cameron Healy

Adoptable pets in St. Pete include this Disney star, Lizzie McGuire.
Adoptable pets in St. Pete include this Disney star, Lizzie McGuire.
Friends of Strays

Friends of Strays in St. Pete has adoptable dogs and cats. Keep reading, and if you adopt one of these animals, let us know – send us a photo of you and your new BFF!

Adoptable Pets: Sherman

4-year old, 44-pound pitbull mix named Sherman
Sherman is one goofy boy.
Friends of Strays

Peewee Sherman This goofy and loving 4-year old, 44-pound pit mix wants to be your best friend. Sherman is a big boy with a big smile. He enjoys attention but take a minute to engage with new people. Sherman is located in foster; to set up a meet-and-greet with him, fill out an adoption application. Sherman is part of Friends of Strays’ long-timer adoption special, so his adoption fee has been waived.

Adoptable Pets: Lizzie McGuire

adoptable pets in st. pete include this domestic shorthair cat named Lizzie McGuire.
Lizzie McGuire would love to be your newest companion.
Friends of Strays

Lizzie McGuire This 2-year old, domestic shorthair spends most of her time in her bed box. She’s a little overwhelmed, but once you give her gentle pets, she starts purring up a storm. She needs someone with patience and empathy, but she will open up to you in a calm home.

All pets spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and dewormed. All cats must leave in a cat carrier; all dogs must leave with a leash and escape-proof collar. Unless otherwise noted, cat adoptions are $40 and dogs are $200.

Friends of Strays, 2911 47th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily for adoptions. For all of our adoptable pets, visit: friendsofstrays.org

Looking for more adoptable cats and dogs in Gulfport and St. Pete?

