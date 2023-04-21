Adoptable Pets in St. Petersburg This Week

by Cameron Healy

adoptable pets in st. pete including this ten-week-old male Tabby kitten playing with a yarn ball.
Adoptable pets in St. Pete includes this ten-week-old male Tabby named Jack.
Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Pet Pal Animal Shelter and Pet Food Warehouse in St. Pete have adoptable dogs and cats. Keep reading, and if you adopt one of these animals, let us know – send a photo of you and your new pet.

Pet Pal Adoptable Dogs

A pit mix.
Richie has so much love to give.
Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Richie Rich This happy 1-year-old, 30-pound pit mix named Richie has so much love to give. He had a leg injury requiring amputation, but he had an amazing recovery and is ready for a family. Richie’s adoption fee is $75. You must own your home to adopt him.

a jack russell mix dog looking up.
Novi just wants to play with you.
Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Ball of Energy Meet Novi! This 5-month-old is a Jack Russell mix who loves the zoomies. He will bring his great puppy energy to your family. 

a pit mix dog
Look how sweet London’s face is.
Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Miss London This 5-year-old, pit mix named London is one of the happiest dogs you’ll ever meet. She loves chasing her tennis ball and playing outside. She has a chronic eye condition with diminished eyesight, but that doesn’t stop her from having fun. London’s adoption fee is $75. You must own your home to adopt her.

a chocolate lab mix dog.
Charlie is the golden ticket waiting for you.
Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Charlie, the Chocolate Lab Charlie is outgoing and wants to go on an adventure with a family. He is a 3-year-old, lab mix. He loves yummy treats.

Pet Pal Adoptable Kitten

tabby kitten with yarn ball.
Are you looking for a kitten? Jack is the one for you.
Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Jack Jack This 10-week-old male tabby named Jack would love to play with you. He loves wrestling, teasing, and playing with his toys and sisters. He is extremely friendly and curious to meet everyone.

All pets spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and dewormed. All cats must leave in a cat carrier; all dogs must leave with a leash and escape-proof collar. Unless otherwise noted, cat adoptions are $40 and dogs are $200. Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd Ave. S., St. Pete. Tues.-Sat., 11-4:30 p.m. 727-328-7738petpalanimalshelter.com.

Pet Food Warehouse in St. Pete Adoptable Pets

an orange tabby cat sitting like a loaf of bread.
Stanley just wants to make biscuits and sit like a loaf of bread with you.
Pet Food Warehouse

My Man Stan Stanley is a chill cat looking for a lap to snuggle up on. He is a 3-year-old, domestic short hair male tabby. 

Pet Food Warehouse, 1830 61st Ave. N., St. Pete. 727-521-6191; petfoodstpete.com.

Looking for more adoptable cats and dogs in Gulfport and St. Pete? The Gabber has pets, dogs, and other adoptables online and in print every week.

by Cameron Healy

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!
The Gabber Newspaper