Adoptable Pets in St. Petersburg This Week

Pet Pal Animal Shelter and Pet Food Warehouse in St. Pete have adoptable dogs and cats. Keep reading, and if you adopt one of these animals, let us know – send a photo of you and your new pet. Pet Pal Adoptable Dogs Richie Rich This happy 1-year-old, 30-pound pit mix named Richie has so much love to give. He had a leg injury requiring amputation, but he had an amazing recovery and is ready for a family. Richie’s adoption fee is $75. You must own your home to adopt him. Ball of Energy Meet Novi! This 5-month-old is a Jack Russell mix who loves the zoomies. He will bring his great puppy energy to your family.

Miss London This 5-year-old, pit mix named London is one of the happiest dogs you’ll ever meet. She loves chasing her tennis ball and playing outside. She has a chronic eye condition with diminished eyesight, but that doesn’t stop her from having fun. London’s adoption fee is $75. You must own your home to adopt her.

Charlie, the Chocolate Lab Charlie is outgoing and wants to go on an adventure with a family. He is a 3-year-old, lab mix. He loves yummy treats.

Pet Pal Adoptable Kitten

Jack Jack This 10-week-old male tabby named Jack would love to play with you. He loves wrestling, teasing, and playing with his toys and sisters. He is extremely friendly and curious to meet everyone.