by Cameron Healy

adoptable pets in st. pete includes this gray and white domestic shorthair.
Adoptable pets in St. Pete include this 6-year old cat named Sammy.
Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete has adoptable pets such as dogs and cats. Keep reading, and if you adopt one of these animals, let us know – send us a photo of you and your new BFF!

Adoptable Pets: Dogs

a two-year old dog named shorty.
Don’t worry is he not insulted by the name Shorty.
Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Hey Shorty! This 2-year old, 9-pound pup has large personality for such a little body. Shorty is very playful and energetic; he would love a home keeps him active. He does best in homes with no small children.

a white husky named Solie.
Solie sings straight from the soul.
Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Soulful Solie This 3-year old, 62-pound husky mix named Solie is a very smart pup. She is friendly and always keeps you entertained with her beautiful singing. She does best in a home with no small children. You must own your home to adopt Solie.

Adoptable Pets: Cats

a male domestic shorthair cat.
Fall in love with Lover Boy.
Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Certified Lover Boy He is serious about his cuddling. Lover boy is a 1-year old, domestic shorthair kitty who would prefer a family where he doesn’t share his space with other cats.

adoptable pets in st. pete includes this gray and white domestic shorthair.
King Sammy in the house.
Pet Pal Animal Shelter

King Sammy Sammy would love to come rule your house. He is a 6-year-old, 11-pound domestic shorthair. Sammy will keep your life quite interesting. He is a very curious cat.

All pets spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and dewormed. All cats must leave in a cat carrier; all dogs must leave with a leash and escape-proof collar. Unless otherwise noted, cat adoptions are $40 and dogs are $200. Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd Ave. S., St. Pete. Tues.-Sat., 11-4:30 p.m. 727-328-7738petpalanimalshelter.com.

