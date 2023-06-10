Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete has adoptable pets such as dogs and cats. Keep reading, and if you adopt one of these animals, let us know – send us a photo of you and your new BFF!
Adoptable Pets: Dogs
Hey Shorty! This 2-year old, 9-pound pup has large personality for such a little body. Shorty is very playful and energetic; he would love a home keeps him active. He does best in homes with no small children.
Soulful Solie This 3-year old, 62-pound husky mix named Solie is a very smart pup. She is friendly and always keeps you entertained with her beautiful singing. She does best in a home with no small children. You must own your home to adopt Solie.
Adoptable Pets: Cats
Certified Lover Boy He is serious about his cuddling. Lover boy is a 1-year old, domestic shorthair kitty who would prefer a family where he doesn’t share his space with other cats.
King Sammy Sammy would love to come rule your house. He is a 6-year-old, 11-pound domestic shorthair. Sammy will keep your life quite interesting. He is a very curious cat.
All pets spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and dewormed. All cats must leave in a cat carrier; all dogs must leave with a leash and escape-proof collar. Unless otherwise noted, cat adoptions are $40 and dogs are $200. Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd Ave. S., St. Pete. Tues.-Sat., 11-4:30 p.m. 727-328-7738; petpalanimalshelter.com.
