Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete has adoptable pets such as dogs and cats. Keep reading, and if you adopt one of these animals, let us know – send us a photo of you and your new BFF!

Adoptable Pets: Dogs

Hey Shorty! This 2-year old, 9-pound pup has large personality for such a little body. Shorty is very playful and energetic; he would love a home keeps him active. He does best in homes with no small children.

Soulful Solie This 3-year old, 62-pound husky mix named Solie is a very smart pup. She is friendly and always keeps you entertained with her beautiful singing. She does best in a home with no small children. You must own your home to adopt Solie.