Friends of Strays in St. Pete has adoptable dogs and cats. Keep reading, and if you adopt one of these animals, let us know – send us a photo of you and your new BFF!
Adoptable Pets: Treasure
X Marks the Spot Treasure is ready to be someone’s pot of gold. When she showed up at the shelter, she was a single mom with two kids. After some TLC in foster care, she is a happy and healthy girl who loves to play fetch. She enjoys good company, but would prefer to be the only pet where she can be the center of attention.
Adoptable Pets: Niamh
Green-Eyed Niamh First off – how do you say her name? It’s pronounced “Neeve.” Her name is Irish since the shelter received her on St. Patrick’s Day. Niamh is a 10 years old and one of the shelter’s longest residents. She is a calm and unproblematic kitty who gets along with other cats. She may take a moment to warm up, but she enjoys being held and seeks affection once she knows you.
All pets spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and dewormed. All cats must leave in a cat carrier; all dogs must leave with a leash and escape-proof collar. Unless otherwise noted, cat adoptions are $40 and dogs are $200.
Friends of Strays, 2911 47th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily for adoptions. For all of their adoptable pets, visit friendsofstrays.org
