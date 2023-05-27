Friends of Strays in St. Pete has adoptable dogs and cats. Keep reading, and if you adopt one of these animals, let us know – send us a photo of you and your new BFF!

Adoptable Pets: Treasure

X Marks the Spot Treasure is ready to be someone’s pot of gold. When she showed up at the shelter, she was a single mom with two kids. After some TLC in foster care, she is a happy and healthy girl who loves to play fetch. She enjoys good company, but would prefer to be the only pet where she can be the center of attention.