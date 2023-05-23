Adoptable Pets in St. Petersburg This Week

by The Gabber

Adoptable pets in St. Pete include this black and white domestic shorthair named Chrissy.
Adoptable pets in St. Pete include this black-and-white kitty named Chrissy.
Pet Food Warehouse

Pet Pal Animal Shelter and Pet Food Warehouse in St. Pete has adoptable dogs and cats. Keep reading, and if you adopt one of these animals, let us know – send us a photo of you and your new BFF!

Pet Pal Adoptable Pets

Aspen is a two and a half year old, 46 pound All American girl.
Aspen may not ski, but she’s cool like winter.
Pet Pal Animal Shelter

All American Aspen This 2-1/2-half-year old, 46-pound all American mix is the sweetest girl around. Aspen may not ski, but she’s just as athletic. She loves walk and playing with her human friends. How could you not want to play after looking at her gorgeous brown eyes?

Millie is a 9-month old, pit mix.
Who is ready for this puppy dog?
Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Miss Millie Millie is a 9-month old, pit mix with a charming personality. She would love to live with someone who will return her unconditional affection. While she loves people, she does not like to share with other dogs, and would prefer to be an only dog. Millie’s adoption fee is $75. You must own your home to adopt her.

Pet Food Warehouse Adoptable Pets

loki is a grey and white domestic short hair cat.
Loki is not a villain, but a guy who wants love and hugs.
Pet Food Warehouse

Low-Key Loki This 2-year old, male domestic shorthair is just a “low-key” guy. Loki would love to chill and cuddle as his humans watch some Marvel movies.

Adoptable pets in St. Pete include this black and white domestic shorthair named Chrissy.
Curious Chrissy wants to play with you.
Pet Food Warehouse

Curious Chrissy This 14-week old female domestic short hair is one happy kitten. Chrissy is ready to play with you. She gets along with everyone and enjoys a good playtime.

All pets spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and dewormed. All cats must leave in a cat carrier; all dogs must leave with a leash and escape-proof collar. Unless otherwise noted, cat adoptions are $40 and dogs are $200. Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd Ave. S., St. Pete. Tues.-Sat., 11-4:30 p.m. 727-328-7738petpalanimalshelter.com.

Pet Food Warehouse, 1830 61st Ave. N., St. Pete. 727-521-6191; petfoodstpete.com.

Looking for more adoptable cats and dogs in Gulfport and St. Pete? The Gabber Newspaper has pets, dogs, and other adoptables online and in print every week.

by The Gabber

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!
The Gabber Newspaper