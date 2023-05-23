Pet Pal Animal Shelter and Pet Food Warehouse in St. Pete has adoptable dogs and cats. Keep reading, and if you adopt one of these animals, let us know – send us a photo of you and your new BFF!

Pet Pal Adoptable Pets

All American Aspen This 2-1/2-half-year old, 46-pound all American mix is the sweetest girl around. Aspen may not ski, but she’s just as athletic. She loves walk and playing with her human friends. How could you not want to play after looking at her gorgeous brown eyes?

Miss Millie Millie is a 9-month old, pit mix with a charming personality. She would love to live with someone who will return her unconditional affection. While she loves people, she does not like to share with other dogs, and would prefer to be an only dog. Millie’s adoption fee is $75. You must own your home to adopt her.