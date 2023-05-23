Pet Pal Animal Shelter and Pet Food Warehouse in St. Pete has adoptable dogs and cats. Keep reading, and if you adopt one of these animals, let us know – send us a photo of you and your new BFF!
Pet Pal Adoptable Pets
All American Aspen This 2-1/2-half-year old, 46-pound all American mix is the sweetest girl around. Aspen may not ski, but she’s just as athletic. She loves walk and playing with her human friends. How could you not want to play after looking at her gorgeous brown eyes?
Miss Millie Millie is a 9-month old, pit mix with a charming personality. She would love to live with someone who will return her unconditional affection. While she loves people, she does not like to share with other dogs, and would prefer to be an only dog. Millie’s adoption fee is $75. You must own your home to adopt her.
Pet Food Warehouse Adoptable Pets
Low-Key Loki This 2-year old, male domestic shorthair is just a “low-key” guy. Loki would love to chill and cuddle as his humans watch some Marvel movies.
Curious Chrissy This 14-week old female domestic short hair is one happy kitten. Chrissy is ready to play with you. She gets along with everyone and enjoys a good playtime.
All pets spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and dewormed. All cats must leave in a cat carrier; all dogs must leave with a leash and escape-proof collar. Unless otherwise noted, cat adoptions are $40 and dogs are $200. Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd Ave. S., St. Pete. Tues.-Sat., 11-4:30 p.m. 727-328-7738; petpalanimalshelter.com.
Pet Food Warehouse, 1830 61st Ave. N., St. Pete. 727-521-6191; petfoodstpete.com.
Looking for more adoptable cats and dogs in Gulfport and St. Pete? The Gabber Newspaper has pets, dogs, and other adoptables online and in print every week.