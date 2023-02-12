Adoptable Pets in St. Petersburg This Week

by The Gabber

a brown and white dog looking at the camera
Who doesn’t want Candy?
Pet Pal Animal Shelter
I Want Candy …and so will you, once you meet this 2-year-old, 46-pound pup. Candy’s leash trained, loving, and, of course, as sweet as sugar!
A small dog with a white muzzle and perked ears
Best buds!
Pet Pal Animal Shelter
Best Buddies! Buddy’s 7 years old and weighs 18 pounds, and this pug/chihuahua mix has a perfect name for his outgoing, happy personality. He’s leash-trained and wants badly to find his forever buddy. He’ll be happiest in a home with no small children.
A black cat with green eyes
The name fits, it really does. Plus, he’s a polydactyl!
Pet Pal Animal Shelter
The Stroke of Midnight Meet Midnight, a handsome, six-toed boy who enjoys playing. He may have six toes, but he only has a nub for a tail, making this one-year-old extra special.
A gray cat
Cuddle time with Kramer.
Pet Pal Animal Shelter
Seinfeld Fans, This Is Your Cat Kramer loves to cuddle, but he also loves his alone time. He’s happy to watch Jerry and Elaine and George and Kramer while you’re at work or running errands, so no worries about this 3-year-old, 13-pound cat getting lonely.

All pets spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and dewormed. All cats must leave in a cat carrier; all dogs must leave with a leash and escape-proof collar. Unless otherwise noted, cat adoptions are $40 and dogs are $200. Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd Ave. S., St. Pete. Tues.-Sat., 11-4:30 p.m. 727-328-7738petpalanimalshelter.com.

