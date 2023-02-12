Adoptable Pets in St. Petersburg This Week

All pets spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and dewormed. All cats must leave in a cat carrier; all dogs must leave with a leash and escape-proof collar. Unless otherwise noted, cat adoptions are $40 and dogs are $200. Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd Ave. S., St. Pete. Tues.-Sat., 11-4:30 p.m. 727-328-7738 ; petpalanimalshelter.com .

Seinfeld Fans, This Is Your Cat Kramer loves to cuddle, but he also loves his alone time. He’s happy to watch Jerry and Elaine and George and Kramer while you’re at work or running errands, so no worries about this 3-year-old, 13-pound cat getting lonely.

The Stroke of Midnight Meet Midnight, a handsome, six-toed boy who enjoys playing. He may have six toes, but he only has a nub for a tail, making this one-year-old extra special.

Best Buddies! Buddy’s 7 years old and weighs 18 pounds, and this pug/chihuahua mix has a perfect name for his outgoing, happy personality. He’s leash-trained and wants badly to find his forever buddy. He’ll be happiest in a home with no small children.

I Want Candy …and so will you, once you meet this 2-year-old, 46-pound pup. Candy’s leash trained, loving, and, of course, as sweet as sugar!

