Adventures on the Spectrum: Outcast Theatre Collective’s ‘Orange’

Kathryn Huettel stood out as the quick-witted servant Fabian in Jobsite’s production of Twelfth Night earlier this year.

Now she’s bringing her sparkle to Orange, an Outcast Theatre Collective production running at The Off-Central Aug. 1-11.

She is nothing like Leela, the character she’s playing in Orange, yet she’s also entirely in tune with her. Both actor and character can be described as neurodivergent or neurodiverse. As defined by the Cleveland Clinic, the terms describe “people whose brains develop or work differently for some reason.”

Huettel, 26, identifies as having ADHD and Tourette’s and talks a mile a minute in interviews. Leela, 17, is on the autism spectrum, a quiet observer whose tendency to take words way too literally is a source of comedy, trouble, and disarming insights.

Leela sees the world differently, and Huettel identifies with that.

Outcast Theatre Collective’s Orange

Director Troy Brooks also identifies on the autism spectrum.

“This play — I’m astounded by just how real it is,” said Brooks in a Zoom interview. “The author, Aditi Kapil, has a daughter on the spectrum. It’s an accurate and frank depiction of the life of a human being.”

Outcast, which formed in 2018, aims to enhance theatrical diversity through its choice of plays and by providing opportunities to artists from marginalized communities. Orange, in its exploration of autism and its focus on an Asian American family, embodies the company’s mission.

From India to Orange County

As the play begins, Leela is flying from India to Los Angeles with her mother, who wants to attend a family wedding. More importantly, she needs to reconnect with her uncommunicative husband, who has been doing business in the U.S. for three months.

Waiting for a ride from the John Wayne Airport in Orange County, Mother tries to keep Leela’s (and her own) spirits up by calling the trip “an adventure.”

Leela’s response: “It’s not an adventure, it’s a street.”

“What?” her mother asks.

“An adventure is when you go exploring and things happen,” Leela says.

For better or worse, Leela gets her adventure. Her willful older cousin, Priti, spirits her away from the pre-wedding festivities for a road trip with her on-again/off-again boyfriend, Gar. Longing for one final escapade before college, she wants to check off every item on a list that she and Gar made as kids.

Along the way, Leela sketches obsessively in her journal and stays alert to signs of danger. She trusts that she can “summon the gods for assistance,” as in the stories told to her by her late grandfather. But when she strays into encounters with strangers, including a pair of drunken (and potentially violent) beach bums, not even the gods may be able to rescue her.

Outcast Theatre Collective: Three Actors, Multiple Roles

Faizan Basheer and Annalise Drab are Huettel’s talented castmates in the three-person play. They share the challenge of playing everyone except Leela. A one-act with minimal set pieces, Orange will use projections and lighting (with help from tech design whiz Michael Horn) to suggest both its multiple settings and Leela’s drawings.

The technical elements weren’t yet in place when I sat in on a recent runthrough. But Huettel was nailing Leela’s unique perspective, and Basheer and Drab were discovering the shades of difference among the many characters they’re playing.

Orange marks a major milestone for Brooks. A versatile actor (full disclosure: I’ve been in two plays with him), this will be his first time out as a director. He credits Outcast with helping him get to this point.

“In the past, people from marginalized communities haven’t been in the room where decisions are made,” he said. “Outcast has given me the opportunity to do more than just act. I’ve learned how to do marketing, how to organize, and now [I have] my first directing job.”

Growing Into Empathy

Throughout Orange, we see a gradual growth in empathy. Leela gets closer to understanding the world, god or no gods. Priti and Gar rediscover what they mean to one another. Leela’s mother realizes not only her own independence, but that of a daughter whom she’d perhaps underestimated before their “adventure.”

Judging by rehearsal alone, I’d say that Brooks and company are creating a show that’s not only funny and suspenseful, but also enlightening. We could all stand a little more empathy for others and for “otherness,” and Orange can help light the way.

See Orange

Orange, Studio Grand Central, 2260 1st Ave. S., St. Petersburg. Aug. 1-11. 727-202-7019, theoffcentral.com.

Aug. 1-11: Fri., 7 p.m.; Sat., 5 p.m.; Sun., 3 p.m. $20-35; Aug. 1 & 8 pay-what-you-can performance; and Aug. 4, 3 p.m., sensory-friendly performance.

For learn more about the Outcast Theatre Collective, go to outcastthreatre.org.

