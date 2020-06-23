Rust stain removal ad

Advertising Rates (text only)

Posted by: the Gabber in Gabber June 23, 2020

ADVERTISING RATES: PRINT

Black & White / Color 

SIZE:  1X  /  5X  /  13X  /  26X  /  52X 

1/9 $65 / $105 $60 / $100 $55 / $90 $50 / $80 $45 / $70 

1/6 $115 / $190 $105 / $175 $90 / $160 $75 / $150 $65 / $125 

1/4 $155 / $230 $140 / $215 $130 / $200 $120 / $190 $110 / $170 

1/3 $200 / $330 $185 / $300 $170 / $285 $160 / $265 $140 / $215 

1/2 $250 / $390 $235 / $360 $215 / $340 $200 / $315 $185 / $250 

2/3 $325 / $410 $295 / $385 $270 / $355 $250 / $330 $135 / $295 

FULL $400 / $560 $365 / $525 $340 / $490 $315 / $455 $295 / $420 

Sizes Key:

1/9 V 2.25 x 3.125 

1/9 H 4.875 x 1.40 

1/6 H 4.875 x 2.25 

1/4 H 7.5 x 2.25 

1/3 V 2.25 x 10 

 

All ads are run of book. Guaranteed placements for 1/3 or larger ads, if available, is +10% of your frequency rate. 

Special Placement: Back Page (color ads only) is +20% of your color frequency rate. 

Special Placement: Front Cover, if available, is $125 per week. Only color ads and no discounts for frequency. 

Non-profits with valid Guidestar credentials are eligible for 26x rate with no minimum of insertions. 

1/6 V 2.25 x 8.333 

1/3 Page Square 

1/2 H Full 4.875 x 4.827 7.5 x 4.82 

2/3 V 4.875 x 10 

Page 7.5 x 10 

Front Page Box 2.25 x 2.25 

 

ADVERTISING RATES: WEB 

All ads are Run of Site (ROS) and rotated between advertisers. 

WEB AD SIZE 

BANNER 728px x 90px 

SCOREBOARD 300px x 250px 

LEADERBOARD 970px x 90px 

SKYSCRAPER 160px x 600px 

MONSTER 300px x 600px 

Scoreboard 728px x 90px 

Monster 728px x 90px 

Skyscraper 728px x 90px 

Skyscraper 728px x 90px 

NEWSLETTER 

Our weekly email digest of the best of The Gabber goes out to over 7,500 (and growing) people every week. You will be one of only five ads surrounded by fresh content with the ability to link back to your business. Spaces are limited and subject to availability. 

BANNER = $125 Display image = 728px x 90px 

BOX = $125 Display image = 300px x 250px 

TEXT = $75 Thank you to our sponsors box at the bottom of the email with a hyperlink and approximately 30 words of copy. 

Banner 728px x 90px 

Leaderboard 728px x 90px 

THE GABS 

The Gabs, brought to you by… your business! Get your name and logo wrapping one of our popular man-on-the- street video interviews. The Gabs lives forever online — make your mark today! $250 per video 

per week when added to a print campaign 

per week without a current print campaign 

 

2908-B BEACH BLVD. S. • GULFPORT, FL 33707 • 727-321-6965 • THEGABBER.COM 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved. | The Gabber Newspaper