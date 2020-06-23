Advertising Rates (text only)

ADVERTISING RATES: PRINT

Black & White / Color

SIZE: 1X / 5X / 13X / 26X / 52X

1/9 $65 / $105 $60 / $100 $55 / $90 $50 / $80 $45 / $70

1/6 $115 / $190 $105 / $175 $90 / $160 $75 / $150 $65 / $125

1/4 $155 / $230 $140 / $215 $130 / $200 $120 / $190 $110 / $170

1/3 $200 / $330 $185 / $300 $170 / $285 $160 / $265 $140 / $215

1/2 $250 / $390 $235 / $360 $215 / $340 $200 / $315 $185 / $250

2/3 $325 / $410 $295 / $385 $270 / $355 $250 / $330 $135 / $295

FULL $400 / $560 $365 / $525 $340 / $490 $315 / $455 $295 / $420

Sizes Key:

1/9 V 2.25 x 3.125

1/9 H 4.875 x 1.40

1/6 H 4.875 x 2.25

1/4 H 7.5 x 2.25

1/3 V 2.25 x 10

All ads are run of book. Guaranteed placements for 1/3 or larger ads, if available, is +10% of your frequency rate.

Special Placement: Back Page (color ads only) is +20% of your color frequency rate.

Special Placement: Front Cover, if available, is $125 per week. Only color ads and no discounts for frequency.

Non-profits with valid Guidestar credentials are eligible for 26x rate with no minimum of insertions.

1/6 V 2.25 x 8.333

1/3 Page Square

1/2 H Full 4.875 x 4.827 7.5 x 4.82

2/3 V 4.875 x 10

Page 7.5 x 10

Front Page Box 2.25 x 2.25

ADVERTISING RATES: WEB

All ads are Run of Site (ROS) and rotated between advertisers.



WEB AD SIZE

BANNER 728px x 90px

SCOREBOARD 300px x 250px

LEADERBOARD 970px x 90px

SKYSCRAPER 160px x 600px

MONSTER 300px x 600px

NEWSLETTER

Our weekly email digest of the best of The Gabber goes out to over 7,500 (and growing) people every week. You will be one of only five ads surrounded by fresh content with the ability to link back to your business. Spaces are limited and subject to availability.

BANNER = $125 Display image = 728px x 90px

BOX = $125 Display image = 300px x 250px

TEXT = $75 Thank you to our sponsors box at the bottom of the email with a hyperlink and approximately 30 words of copy.

THE GABS

The Gabs, brought to you by… your business! Get your name and logo wrapping one of our popular man-on-the- street video interviews. The Gabs lives forever online — make your mark today! $250 per video

per week when added to a print campaign

per week without a current print campaign



2908-B BEACH BLVD. S. • GULFPORT, FL 33707 • 727-321-6965 • THEGABBER.COM