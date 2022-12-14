Affordable Housing Discussed at Gulfport Council

It wasn’t exactly news, considering what people have been struggling with of late regarding housing costs, but the actual numbers presented to the Gulfport City Council at its Dec. 6 meeting still packed a wallop.

Linda Fisher with Forward Pinellas reported that the median sales price for a single-family home in Pinellas County is now around $435,000 and the median price for a townhome or condo is $290,000. Both of those figures are 24% above the median prices one year ago.

For context, she provided a recent Zillow listing of a single-family house with a $435,000 asking price. It was a three-bedroom, two-bath, ranch-style house in Dunedin in average condition. Zillow pegged the likely cost for the monthly mortgage of this house at $2,700, without taxes and insurance.

The average rent countywide for a one-bedroom unit is $1,500. In some parts of the county rent costs have nearly doubled, she said. In Gulfport the number runs closer to $1,765.

“Overall, more than one out of every three households in Pinellas County is cost-burdened, and if you look at just renters, it is more than half,” she said. “It’s a problem everywhere, and the need is greater than just providing a small number of publicly-funded affordable housing units.”

All of these depressing statistics served as an introduction to Fisher’s presentation on the formation of a new housing compact for Pinellas County. With Forward Pinellas already on board as well as the five municipalities which receive their own state and federal funds for affordable housing programs – Pinellas County, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Largo, and Pinellas Park – the goal is to get all of the two dozen cities in the county to join, Fisher said.

“If you sign on to the compact, no one is going to force you to do anything. But we are going to ask,” she said.

Stressing that it is a countywide plan, Fisher pointed out that no single community will be able to do everything in it.

The major points include an approach to corridor planning to benefit housing and transit; an emphasis on healthy communities with access to active recreation, healthy food and medical care; addressing inequality in areas such as gentrification/displacement and historic disinvestment; and resiliency planning for homes in locations that are vulnerable to flooding and other extreme weather conditions.

Using multiple community stakeholders, the compact will ultimately provide various tools and resources to help its partners reach these goals. Each local partner’s governing body will retain authority of local decision-making, Fisher said.

The compact will remain in place for 10 years, although any partner may terminate participation at any time and it does not affect the commitment of the remaining partners.

Mayor Sam Henderson asked what the cost would be to Gulfport to sign on to the compact, and Fisher said costs nothing. Then the mayor reiterated his understanding that Gulfport could take the parts of the compact that fit its needs and not be compelled to commit to everything.

“You’ve described the compact perfectly,” Fisher replied.

Henderson asked for council consensus to join, and everyone was in agreement. City Manager Jim O’Reilly said a resolution to that effect would be drawn up and brought back for council approval.