Affordable Housing in St. Petersburg

Affordable homeownership could be attainable for residents in South St. Petersburg by 2024 through a housing partnership with the City and Habitat for Humanity.

On July 11, Mayor Ken Welch said he chose Habitat for Humanity for this project because its proposal offered an innovative opportunity for homeownership and a truly affordable mortgage payment.

Many sellers in St. Petersburg have three-bedroom homes listed for $300,000 to $400,000 or more on Realtor.com at press time. Average 2022 St. Pete rent costs range from $1,176-$3,461, Rent.com reported. Keeping up with mortgage payments on a $400,000 home loan in the St. Petersburg area would cost about $2,394 in monthly payments on a 30-year fixed loan at 5% with a down payment of $96,000, according to Realtor’s mortgage calculator.

“The need for affordable housing at all categories and at all income levels is immense,” said Mike Sutton, president and CEO of Habitat Pinellas and West Pasco. “At Habitat, we are solely focused on affordable homeownership. We believe affordable homeownership is the best way to benefit the surrounding area and its residents by allowing them to share in the equity creation spurred by planned redevelopment of the area. Homeownership is also one of the primary mechanisms in creating intergenerational wealth.”

Welch said the two housing development projects planned with Habitat for Humanity will be built inside the South St. Pete CRA (Community Redevelopment Area): 18th Street and 18th Avenue South (The Grove) and 21st Street and 18th Avenue South (Pelican Place).

“The project will provide affordable homeownership opportunities to residents with mortgages as low as $1,075 per month up to $1,300, incredible affordability made possible by Habitat’s 0% interest mortgage program,” Welch said in a press release. According to multiple real estate outlets, an influx of people from all over the U.S. moving to St. Pete has caused simple supply and demand in the housing market resulting in home sale price increases.

“In June 2022, St. Petersburg home prices were up 22.3% compared to last year, selling for a median price of $379,” Redfin reported. “On average, homes in St. Petersburg sell after eight days on the market… There were 613 homes sold in June this

year, down from 740.”

Welch told the Gabber Tuesday that the City and Habitat for Humanity’s 18th Avenue South housing project is the first homeownership townhouse done in St. Pete. Habitat will build 56 units there.

“We have to make sure that we are having a basic housing plan and economic opportunity as well,” Welch said. The City said the project includes up to 12 three-story townhome units for homeownership with attached garages and driveways. All units will be reserved for individuals and households earning at or below 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI).

“Current terms of the agreement include a $725,000 property purchase price, with $750,000 in public funding from the City ($16,500 per unit) with $1.012 million in funding from Penny for Pinellas, pending approval,” the City wrote in a news release. Total development costs are estimated at $13.54 million, Welch said. Under Habitat’s proposals for both projects, homeowners will get a conventional 30-year housing loan.

“Habitat would also eliminate a need for a down payment and not require private mortgage insurance (PMI),” the City’s press release said. “It would only require $1,000 in closing costs. Per its proposals, Habitat has committed to exclusively marketing the site to South St. Petersburg residents and City staff for the first three months of the program.”

Housing Development Plans on the 1800 Block of 18th Avenue South (The Grove), provided by the City

Habitat submitted two designs for The Grove.

The 10-unit design consists of two five-unit buildings with primary frontage on Russel Street. The site plan for the 10 units would not front 18th Avenue South, and it allows for a more open design with added greenspace for residents.

The 12-unit design plan consists of four separate buildings. This design fronts 18th Avenue South, which aligns with the zoning. All the three-story units would have bottom-floor garages and a utility/storage area. There would be a total of two parking spaces per unit, to limit the impact of on-street parking in the area. The total development cost for the project totals about $3.4 million.

For both projects, the proposed affordability period will be for 10 years, the City said. According to the mayor’s office, Welch is seeking a longer affordability period as part of its negotiations with Habitat to create a term sheet.

Housing Development Plans for the Pelican Place, According to the City

At Pelican Place, Habitat aims to develop 44 units: nine two-bedroom units, nine four-bedroom units and 26 three-bedroom units. The units have a one-car garage on the first floor. The homes would range between 1,000 and 1,300 square feet. Development costs total roughly $13.5 million

How Do I Calculate AMI?

According to the city of St. Petersburg, as of April 2022, the AMI for St. Pete residents is the following:

Household Size – 50% AMI – 80% AMI – 120% AMI

1 – $28,750 – $46,000 – $69,000

2 – $32,850 – $52,600 – $78,840

3 – $36,960 – $59,150 – $88,680

To learn more about income limits, visit the City of St. Pete’s website.