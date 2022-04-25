Affordable Housing Questions in Gulfport

Home prices in Pinellas County are going up, up, up.

That’s not news to most local residents, but it was emphasized during a discussion at the Gulfport City Council’s April 19 regular meeting about the lack of affordable housing in the area.

Linda Fisher of Forward Pinellas, citing statistics by the Pinellas REALTOR® Organization, informed the council that the median home price in Pinellas County as of March was $411,000. That is a 24.5 percent increase in the past year. She then displayed a Zillow listing at that price — a two-bedroom, two-bath ranch house in average condition.

The estimated mortgage on such a house is $2,200 per month according to Zillow, but Fisher said that would be an ideal case in terms of financing and would not include property taxes.

Townhomes and condominiums are somewhat lower, with a median price of $233,000. That’s a 26.2% hike in a year. Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Gulfport has almost doubled in that time to $1,700 per month, Fisher said.

“This picture is the same throughout Pinellas County,” she noted.

Fisher gave average salary figures for various essential professions, from teachers and public safety personnel to delivery, warehouse and grocery store workers. Based on the widely accepted standard that housing should cost no more than 30% of gross income, the numbers show that almost no one in these professions can afford to live here right now.

“This is a problem everywhere, and it’s bigger than just providing a small number of affordable housing units,” said Fisher. “We need to find a way to make housing more affordable.”

The discussion shifted to what municipalities can do in this regard, and a few regulatory tools were mentioned. The most common, according to Fisher, is a density bonus. This is an incentive Gulfport can choose to offer a developer in the form of allowing added density at a site in exchange for making more units affordable. A local government that chooses this option would need to establish the terms for the bonus — income level of residents, percentage of units in a development, for example — in its land development regulations.

Some people will see the rental price of a property claiming to be “affordable housing” and wonder, “Affordable to whom?”

A municipality can provide what Fisher called “reasonable regulatory relief” by relaxing some standards in areas that would normally require a variance. Those include lot size, parking, landscaping, and other requirements.

A fairly dramatic shift at the local level is allowable right now due to a recent change in state law. A local government can currently approve a development with 100% affordable housing in any parcel zoned for residential, commercial or industrial use, regardless of a city’s existing zoning regulations or the countywide land use plan.

“Basically you can violate your own zoning ordinance,” said Fisher, adding that the 100% threshold will eventually be lowered to 10% under the terms of the bill passed earlier this year. She pointed out that Forward Pinellas is opposed to the use of industrial property this way, as it would preferably be set aside for development that provides high-paying jobs.

The purpose of Fisher’s presentation was for the council to have the benefit of her and her organization’s expertise as it navigates this tricky issue. As Mayor Sam Henderson pointed out after her presentation, some people will see the rental price of a property claiming to be “affordable housing” and wonder, “Affordable to whom?” He added that many homeowners see such so-called developments next door and assume they will produce bad neighbors.

A plan is being formulated by which the county and all of cities can participate, along with groups such as Forward Pinellas and the Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council, in meeting this problem head-on as a unified group. That was good news to council member Paul Ray.

“The only way to achieve this for a small city like Gulfport is to partner with the rest of the county,” he said.

“There is no silver bullet,” said Fisher. “But our goal is to create more housing and different types of housing to make it accessible to all income levels.”

Or, as resident Laura Oldanie said during public comment time when speaking about this issue: “We need to keep Gulfport weird for everybody.”