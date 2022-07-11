After 25 Years, Gulfport’s Backfin Blue Closes

After 25 years of serving seafood to downtown Gulfport, Backfin Blue Cafe officially closed on July 4.

“Over the years we’ve built a family with so many people, and are extremely grateful to have done so,” Carly Russell wrote on Facebook on July 4. Russell is the daughter of Backfin Blue’s owner, Harold Russell.

Backfin Blue [2913 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport] did not respond to multiple inquiries from The Gabber, but the new owners of the former Peninsula Inn, say they plan to buy the property.

However, nothing is set in stone – yet.

“We are in the last two weeks before signing the contract,” said ​​Casa Florida co-founder Gaston Gonzalez.

In a prior statement, Gonzalez said that he would like to include the small restaurant in his plans. It would potentially be a new restaurant connected to the hotel and cocktail bar by a pathway.

The Peninsula Inn has been closed to guests since May. Gaston and his team are reworking the inside and outside of the historic hotel, as well as making much-needed repairs and giving everything a deep clean (especially the kitchen).

In 1997, Gulfport resident Harold Russel opened Backfin Blue, a cottage-style restaurant with a front porch. While the future of the popular seafood restaurant is unclear, Russell’s retirement from the Beach Boulevard restaurant is not.

Over the past few years, Backfin Blue had limited hours, but Russel made several improvements, including adding pathways and a gelato outpost.

The Gabber will continue to follow this developing story.