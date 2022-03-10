After a Six-City Car Chase, Man Hides in Mangroves

A 27-year-old man faces multiple carjacking, DUI, robbery, and eluding police charges after a dramatic police chase that ended in Indian Shores on Mar. 6.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested Kenneth Wayne Lunford Jr. after he ditched a stolen vehicle and tried to elude police in mangroves along the Intercostal Waterway.

That was just the final chapter in a dramatic chase that started at roughly quarter past 4 p.m. at the Dunedin Cove Motel on Main Street.

Lunford was “engaged in a physical altercation with a male at the motel following a drug transaction. Lunford then took the man’s car keys and fled the scene in the stolen vehicle,” according to PCSO. Lunford allegedly then led deputies and police in chase that weaved through Clearwater, Largo, Belleair Bluffs, Belleair Beach, and Indian Rocks Beach. He struck two vehicles, tried unsuccessfully to carjack another car on Gulf Boulevard in Indian Rocks Beach, and then stole another vehicle, according to police.

Lunford eventually crashed that stolen vehicle into a fence and partially off of a sea wall, according to PCSO.

A police marine unit arrested Lunford at 4:55 p.m. There no serious injuries, according to police.