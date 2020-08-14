After-School Care for Kiddos

Parents who choose to send their kids back to in-real-life school may also need after-school care. The City of Gulfport has an after-care program for kids ages kindergarten to 14. If they attend Pasadena Fundamental, Bear Creek, Gulfport Elementary or Douglas Jamerson elementary schools, the city offers bus transportation.

After-care lasts until 5:30 p.m., but kids can stay for an extra 30 minutes if their parents pay an extra fee. After-care costs Gulfport residents $165/month with discounts for more than one child per family; nonresidents pay $206/month. Those prices include nutritious snacks every day. Call 727-893-1068 to learn more.