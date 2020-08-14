After-School Care for Kiddos

by

Kids working on sidewalk art gulfport florida
Kids at the Gulfport Recreation Center’s summer program paint sidewalk art. Photo by Jami Rowell.

 

Parents who choose to send their kids back to in-real-life school may also need after-school care. The City of Gulfport has an after-care program for kids ages kindergarten to 14. If they attend Pasadena Fundamental, Bear Creek, Gulfport Elementary or Douglas Jamerson elementary schools, the city offers bus transportation.

After-care lasts until 5:30 p.m., but kids can stay for an extra 30 minutes if their parents pay an extra fee. After-care costs Gulfport residents $165/month with discounts for more than one child per family; nonresidents pay $206/month. Those prices include nutritious snacks every day. Call 727-893-1068 to learn more.

