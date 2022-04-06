After Three Meetings, Gulfport Council Gets Raise

Man in a green hoodie and man in a blue shirt
Councilmember Paul Ray (right), pictured here with his husband, Wes, was the lone standout on the issue of a pay increase for council members.
Concluding the saga of votes, councilmembers have finalized new salaries for themselves. The City will pay its mayor $20,000/year, and will pay all other councilmembers $15,000/year. Previously the mayor had a salary of  $14,400 per year, while councilmembers received $10,800 annually. The combined salary for city council, including the mayor, totals $80,000 a year. This pay increase will go into effect with the new budget year, which begins October 1. The City pays bi-weekly.

The decision was still met with discord, with Councilmember Paul Ray (Ward I) telling other councilmembers, “I am still against it.” By contrast, many residents – both in person and tuned in at home – favored salary increases. 

“I support the passing of this initiative because we need to stay competitive in terms of salary and support our councilmembers. Gulfport is in a period of growth and in addition the responsibilities of governing have grown,” Walter Barker told Council.  

Greg Simek, a frequent proponent of higher pay for elected officials, agreed via Zoom.

“$15,000 a year is still too low, especially compared to national averages,” Simek said. “As for Councilmember Ray, I would challenge him to donate to the charity of his choice if he’s really against this.”

