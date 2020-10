Ain’t no mountain high enough to keep this kitty from loving on her people! Everest is a 7-year-old, independent lady who loves to find the highest place in the room to survey her domain – until she decides she wants some scritches.

Everest is at Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd St. S.

Call 727-328-7738 or visit petpalanimalshelter.com.