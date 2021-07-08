Ain’t No Party Like a Gabber Party

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Almost a year to the day since the Gabber returned to print in the midst of the pandemic, owners Barry Loper and Cathy Salustri Loper hosted a grand re-opening party for the whole community on July 8, featuring a Gulfport Merchants Chamber ribbon-cutting ceremony, food by Pig and a Pole, margaritas by Chef Morgan Banno, live music by Hot Topic and an art auction with pieces donated by local artists Ray Domingo and Monika Watson. Attendees were also treated to early issues of the guest of honor – the Gabber itself.

