All I Want for Christmas

For the last 45 years, Santa Clause has made it a point to stop by Caldwell Realty to find out exactly what every good little boy and girl wants for Christmas. This year was no exception.

Gulfport Elementary students patiently waited their turn to see Jolly Ol’ Saint Nick up close on Friday, December 13.

Did you know Santa even recruits very special elves from the closest elementary schools?

Helper elves Wayne Toilver (left) and Jamar Perry (right) flank Miss Bella HerreraClark as she asked for an L.O.L Doll, one of this year’s most requested gifts, according to Santa.