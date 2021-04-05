All Residents Over 16 Can Get Vaccine

As of Monday, April 5, all Pinellas residents ages 16 and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccines for the week on April 5 are fully booked, however there is availability for the following weeks, according to a Pinellas County press release.

To register and book, go to patientportalfl.com. For minors under 18, a parent or guardian must create an account with their own information and then select their minor child when prompted to start a vaccine appointment booking on their behalf.

You can also reach the Patient Portal’s call center at 844-770-8548. The website and phone number are available 24/7.

According to the county, the only vaccine approved by the FDA for those under 18 is the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech, which is offered at all sites booked through the Patient Portal. Those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult or guardian at

their appointment. You must bring photo ID and proof of eligibility to your appointment.

Other Options

According to the county, more than 300,000 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Pinellas, nearly a third of the population.

Unfortunately, the system is not centralized. DOH-Pinellas manages vaccines through the CDR Health Patient Portal, but federal, state and pharmacy and health center locations manage their own distribution operations. There are also outreach events, such as the recent pop-ups in Gulfport, to vaccinate underserved populations in the county.

For the latest information about all vaccine options countywide, visit covid19.pinellascounty.org/vaccines.

Keep Your Card Safe

You may have noticed selfies on social media with vaccination cards. The CDC warns people to not pose with their personal information visible, as this could lead to ID theft.

The county advises those who get the vaccine to keep their vaccination record card in a safe place and save a photo of it. Want to laminate it? Better not, according to the county. Laminating the card can cause the ink to bleed, making

it illegible.

If you lose your card or otherwise destroy it, you can request a replacement card from the site where you got your vaccine, but replacements can’t be guaranteed.