‘All Shook Up’ in South St. Pete

Elvis is in the building. The St. Petersburg City Theatre building, that is.

And he’s all shook up, which happens to be the title of the group’s latest production. All Shook Up is a rollicking musical that strings a bunch of Elvis Presley tunes together, loosely connecting a rather charming story, a la Mamma Mia! And, as in the Abba vehicle, love is in the air – in all sorts of unexpected places.

The Story

Directors Jamie Bierchen and Stefanie Lehmann have assembled a fine group of performers that, for the most part, do justice to The King’s tunes, ranging from ballads like “Love Me Tender” and “Can’t Help Falling in Love” to rock and roll classics like “Jailhouse Rock” and “All Shook Up.” And, on opening night, this group filled the ample theater with a hunka-hunka burning energy. The 1950s story opens with bad boy Chad (Brian Coutlangus) – the Elvis-like character – riding into a Southern ‘burg on his motorcycle that needs some repairs. He briefly ends up in jail – a good excuse for “Jailhouse Rock” – and then starts to shake up the dead-end town. Chad makes females swoon, something that should not happen under moralistic Mayor Mathilde (Michelle Schmitt) and her can’t-get-a-word-in-edgewise sheriff, Earl (Alan Rosenthal).

No one is more in love with this handsome, hip-swiveling, guitar-toting rogue than Natalie (Katie Voorhees), the town mechanic, who knows her way around Chad’s motorcycle, but can’t find a way into his heart. Chad’s got his cap set for Sandra (Selma Begovic), the snooty museum curator who wants nothing to do with the cad. Then there’s long-suffering Dennis (Marco Camuzzi), an awkward teen who secretly longs for Natalie but doesn’t have the courage to tell her. As the story meanders along, folks fall in love and fall out of love. Some find out who they fell in love with aren’t really who they thought. It all gets complicated when Natalie dresses as a young man named Ed to get into Chad’s gang to find out the kind of gal he likes. After a couple dozen Elvis tunes, it all gets sorted out in the end with a triple wedding.

All Shook Up: The Songs

Coutlangus doesn’t try to mimic Elvis – that would be a fool’s errand – but plays him with humor and tons of attitude and physicality, bending and gyrating like those tall balloon figures swaying in the breeze in front of businesses.

The only thing I didn’t get were the knee pads under his tight, faded black jeans that made him look like he’d just installed a tile floor. Perhaps it was to accentuate his movements, but I couldn’t take my eyes off of those pads.

I loved Voorhees’ sincere, sweet Natalie/Ed character, who gives the show so much heart. She is so effective with her lovelorn character and captures her emotions with powerful vocals in tunes like “One Night With You.” But this would not have been the same show without Sylvia (Rei Capote), the tough-talking owner of the town hangout. Capote can take over a scene and handle a one-liner like “Am I the only sane one in this town” for optimum laughs. Plus, she can belt out a song like nobody’s business, capturing beautifully the Elvis vibe in tunes like “That’s All Right.”

The show had lots of vocal highlights, including Camuzzi’s pitch-perfect tenor in “It Hurts Me.” Camuzzi’s awkward, hangdog character is just a delight to watch. Young lovers Lorraine (Amanda “Fox” Gomer) and Dean (Michael Land) added some pleasing vocals, as did Tom Workman’s Jim. The crowd loved the “Teddy Bear”/”Hound Dog” mashup featuring Chad, Sandra, Dennis and Natalie in a high-speed chase that traveled into the audience, as well as the big production numbers “All Shook Up” and “Burning Love” to open and close Act 2. Under musical director Nathan Daugherty, the small ensemble provided a big, full sound, keeping the canned instrumentals nicely in the background.

One Great Highlight

Perhaps the most surprising number came from Schmitt, whose Mayor Matilda leapt out of character for a rousing, entertaining “Devil in Disguise.” Though smaller roles, Schmitt’s mayor and Rosenthal’s Sheriff Earl, who later broke out some nifty dance moves, created some memorable moments. Lehmann kept choreography simple and in the ’50s style and the cast provided the verve to go along with it. Gomer and Sarah Duncan, who played a Townsperson, provided some “wow” moments with their expert moves.

While you might not really feel like you just saw Elvis, All Shook Up might make you want to get those saddle shoes, bobby socks, and poodle skirts out of mothballs.

See the Show

St. Petersburg City Theatre, 4025 31 st St., S., St. Petersburg. Through Mar. 26: Fri.-Sat., 7:30 p.m. ; Sat.-Sun., 2 p.m. $12-$30. spcitytheatre.org, 727-866-1973