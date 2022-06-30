The Fourth of July is on a Monday this year, but you can still celebrate like it’s the weekend (your boss is giving you Tuesday off, right?)

Here’s a list of BBQs, beach parties, parades, and – of course – fireworks from Gulfport to a Tampa Bay beach near you.

Friday, July 1

Gulfport BBQ What’s Independence Day without a good old fashioned BBQ? Enjoy an afternoon of fun, entertainment, hot dogs, hamburgers (including veggie burgers) with all the traditional fixins. Bonus: Baked beans, potato salad, apple pie, watermelon, lemonade, and iced tea. Proceeds benefit the Gulfport Senior Center Foundation’s new building fund. Order online at eventbrite. To pay with cash, check, or credit card, visit the Foundation Office from 9:30 a.m.– 1 p.m. from Monday to Friday. Gulfport Senior Center, ​​5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 5-7 p.m. $10. 727-893-1244.

Sunday, July 3-Monday, July 4

Beach Weekend Spend a day at the beach, or two, on Treasure Island. Enjoy music and beach games all day (think corn hole), face painters from 1-4 p.m., and drink specials at the bar. Caddy’s Treasure Island, 9000 West Gulf Blvd., Treasure Island. 8 a.m.-11 p.m. caddys.com

Sunday, July 3

Mad Beach ‘Works Bonus event: Got plans for the Fourth of July? Celebrate a day early at the Madeira Beach fireworks show. Watch from the Mad Beach Rec Center or ROC Park. Don’t forget a lawn chair. ROC Park, 200 Rex Pl., Madeira Beach. 8 p.m. timbchamber.org

Monday, July 4

Gone Fishin’ Anglers, mini-anglers: Get your poles ready. The Gulfport Marina’s Fishing Derby invites families to a fishing competition for the books. Participants must bring their own gear, but Gulfport Marina staff will be handy with bait. Register at the seawall; winners will be presented prizes. Michael J. Yakes Recreation Complex, 5730 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 8 a.m. mygulfport.us

Sandy Feet How good are you with a shovel and bucket? Gulfport’s Family Sand Contest tests the community’s sandcastle skills with a patriotic-themed sand contest. Bring your supplies (go as big as you’d like) and work until they announce the winners at 12:15 p.m. Michael J. Yakes Recreation Complex, 5730 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 9:30 a.m. mygulfport.us.

Paddle Party Celebrate Independence Day on the water in St. Pete. Chuck & Debbi’s Fourth of July Kayak Party is a free paddle below the City’s fireworks. Bring a kayak, a flashlight, and – by the event coordinators’ request – a mask if you’re not vaccinated! This is a free event, but if you don’t own a kayak, email dhietala@tampabay.rr.com. 7524 15th St. N., St. Petersburg. 3 p.m., BBQ; 6 p.m. kayak. 727-515-2105; event info.

You Love a Parade Ready for a Fourth of July parade for the books? The City of Gulfport Independence Day Parade invites the community to watch a red, white, and blue parade starting at the Gulfport Public Library and ending at the Gulfport Casino Ballroom. The prime viewing spot is by the Casino, where you can hear the welcome from the Gulfport mayor and councilmembers. Gulfport Casino Ballroom, 5500 Shore Blvd. S. 6 p.m. mygulfport.us

Gulfport’s Fireworks Show End the Fourth of July with a fireworks celebration from the City. Revelers can watch from Gulfport Beach as fireworks launch from Williams Pier. Arrive at 7 p.m. for live music from the New Horizons Band of Gulfport. Gulfport Beach, 5598 Shore Blvd S., Gulfport. 9 p.m.mygulfport.us

Fire Island Watch fireworks on the island. The City of Treasure Island holds its annual Fourth of July fireworks celebration by the beach. Gulf Front Park Lot, 10400 Gulf Blvd., Treasure Island. 9 p.m. timbchamber.org

You Glow, Girl CJ’s on the Island will become a full-blown UV-lit beach party after the fireworks on the Fourth. Enjoy drink specials, DJs, and more than $5,000 in glow sticks and lighting equipment. The event kicks off at 8 p.m., and attendees are encouraged to wear white for the ultimate glow. CJ’s on the Island, 115 107th Ave., Treasure Island. 8 p.m.-3 p.m. facebook.com/CJsOnTI