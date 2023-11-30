All The Merry: Gulfport and Beaches Holiday Guide

Holiday season is upon us and The Gabber Newspaper has your guide to all that’s fun and festive in our neighborhood. Whether you need to do some holiday shopping, pump up your holiday jam, or catch a holiday parade, you’ll find lots of great opportunities. May the season bring you peace, joy, and plenty of cookies!

Holiday Guide to Shopping: Markets & More

All Is Bright The Morean’s annual holiday art show features the perfect gift for anyone on your list with ornaments, jewelry, functional pottery, painting, and sculpture. Morean Arts Center, 719 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Nov. 11-Dec. 30. 727-822-7872, moreanartscenter.org.

Mistletoe Market Get your Christmas shopping done with local vendors in this fun holiday market. Horan Park, 7701 Boca Ciega Dr., St. Pete Beach. Dec. 16. stpetebeach.org.

IndieFaire: Holiday Edition Kids’ crafts, a visit with Santa, and an appearance by the Gecko Band are some of the things that will make this month’s IndieFaire extra special. Gulfport Welcome Center, 3101 Beach Blvd S., Gulfport. Dec. 16. visitgulfportflorida.com.

HOLIZAAR: Handmade Holiday Bazaar From snacks to jewelry, fine art to holiday decor, you’re sure to find something fun and funky for yourself and everyone on your gift list this year. The Studio @ 620, 620 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. Dec. 16. 727-895-6620, thestudioat620.org.

Glorious Songs: Choral & Orchestral Concerts

Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas The Florida Orchestra performs the score of this classic holiday film while you watch. Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. SE, St. Petersburg. Dec. 2. 727-892-3337, floridaOrchestra.org.

Handel’s Messiah Music Director Michael Francis leads the Florida Orchestra in this joyful 300-year-old celebration of holiday joy. Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. SE, St. Petersburg. Dec. 9. Other dates and locations include Dec. 8 (Straz Center, 1010 N. Macinnes Place, Tampa). 727-892-3337, floridaOrchestra.org.

Holiday Brass The Florida Orchestra brings you a festive mix of classical and popular holiday favorites. The Palladium Theater, 253 5th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Dec. 10. Other dates and locations include Dec. 7 (Church of the Ascension, 701 Orange Ave., Clearwater) and Dec. 9 (Tampa Theatre, 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa). 727-892-3337, floridaorchestra.org.

New Horizons Band Holiday Concert Gulfport’s favorite community band brings you your holiday favorites. Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Dec. 12. newhorizonsbandgulfport.org.

Holiday Pops The Florida Orchestra plays your holiday favorites from “Sleigh Ride” to “The Nutcracker,” with a holiday sing-along. Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. SE, St. Petersburg. Dec 16. Other dates and locations include Dec. 15 (Straz Center, 1010 N. Macinnes Place, Tampa) and Dec. 17 (Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater). 727-892-3337, floridaorchestra.org.

A Grateful Christmas Keep on truckin’ right through the holidays with Dead Set Florida in an unforgettable night of music and holiday cheer. Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Dec. 16. 571-232-0659, deadsetfl.com.

Holiday Sparkle A 35-piece live orchestra, 15 St. Pete Opera singers, the Holiday Sparkle Dancers – and a partridge in a pear tree? – perform your holiday favorites, old and new. Suitable for ages 6 and up. The Palladium Theater, 253 5th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Dec. 16 & 17. 727-823-2040, stpeteopera.org.

Holiday Guide Spotlights: Theater & Shows

Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play Live foley effects and a score of beloved holiday carols accompany the classic story of a department store Santa and the little girl who believes in him. freeFall Theatre, 60999 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Nov. 24-Dec. 4. 727-498-5205, freefalltheatre.com.

Yuletide Skies St. Petersburg College’s Planetarium transports you 2000 years back in time to see astronomical events that might have inspired the Biblical account of the “Christmas Star.” Then head up to the rooftop observatory to see what’s “glowing on” in the night sky this month. SPC St. Petersburg/Gibbs Campus, 6605 5th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Nov. 29, Dec. 1, 6, & 8. 727-341-4568, spcollege.edu.

Scrooge Macbeth A food poisoning outbreak downs most of the cast for the opening night of Shakespeare’s The Winter’s Tale. Can the four remaining players overcome this and a Christmas stocking-full of other theatrical setbacks? The Off-Central, 2260 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. Dec. 7-17. 727-202-7019, theoffcentral.com.

A Christmas Carol Charles Dickens’s classic tale features a hardhearted curmudgeon transformed by the spirit — or, to be precise, three spirits — of the Christmas season. St. Petersburg City Theatre, 4025 31st St. S., St. Petersburg. Dec. 8-17. 727-866-1973, spcitytheatre.org.

Holiday Parades: Boats, Cars, & Golf Carts

Lighted Boat Parades. Deck the hulls! Tampa Bay waters are filled with festive floating parades this time of year. Be sure to catch the one nearest you (starting points listed with each parade):

St. Pete Beach Annual Tree Lighting and Boat Parade — stpetebeach.org. Horan Park, 7701 Boca Ciega Dr., St. Pete Beach. Dec. 1. 727-363-9246

Holiday Sail-A-Bration — Seminole Recreation Center, 9100 113th St. N., Seminole. Dec. 3. seminolecitycenter.com. Seminole Recreation Center, 9100 113th St. N., Seminole. Dec. 3. 727-231-4114

South Pasadena Holiday Lighted Boat Parade — Barbara Gilberg Habitat, 1820 Shore Dr. S., South Pasadena. Dec. 8. 727-347-4171, mysouthpasadena.com.

BCYC Lighted Holiday Boat Parade — Boca Ciega Yacht Club, 4630 29th Ave. S., Gulfport. Dec. 9. sailbcyc.org.

Downtown St. Pete Lighted Christmas Boat Parade — Albert Whitted Airport, 480 Bayshore Dr. NE., St. Petersburg. Dec. 9. visitstpeteclearwater.com.

Madeira Beach Festival of Lights Boat Parade — American Legion Post 273, 600 American Legion Dr., Madeira Beach. Dec. 9. madeirabeachfl.gov.

Treasure Island Holiday Lighted Boat Parade — Treasure Bay Golf & Tennis, 10315 Paradise Blvd., Treasure Island. Dec. 16. 727-547-4575, ext. 221, mytreasureisland.org.

Santa Rampage Local Santas hit the streets for a Jingle Ball Run, costume contest, live music, and, of course, the rampage! Only in Gulfport, amirite? 29th Avenue & Beach Boulevard South to Shore Boulevard South, Gulfport. Dec. 9. 727-893-1000, mygulfport.us.

Car Menorah Parade Spread the light of the season throughout St. Pete with Chabad Jewish Center’s mobile menorahs. Car-top menorahs provided to participants who RSVP. Parade begins at Greenwise Publix (3700 4th St. N., St. Petersburg) and continues to Vinoy Park (701 Bayshore Dr. NE, St. Petersburg). Dec. 14. 727-344-4900, chabadsp.com.

Spirit of the Season: Celebrations, Services, & More

Gulfport’s Holiday Tree Lighting Join your neighbors for holiday lights, songs, snacks, and, of course, a visit from Santa. Clymer Park, Gulfport Boulevard South & Beach Boulevard South, Gulfport. Dec. 4. 727-893-1118, mygulfport.us.

Blue Christmas Worship All are welcome at this service highlighting remembrance, comfort, and hope, especially those who may find it difficult to find the joy in this festive season. First United Methodist Church of Gulfport, 2728 53rd St. S., Gulfport. Dec. 4. 727-321-3620, gulfportumc.org.

Chanukah in the City Celebrate the Festival of Lights with a menorah lighting, a Chanukah gelt drop, live music and much more! South Straub Park, 198 Bayshore Dr. NE., St. Petersburg. Dec. 7. 727-344-4900, chabadSP.com.

Lights, Carols, Cookies! Gulfport Arts and Heritage sings in the season with a caroling trolley ride to view Gulfport’s finest holiday light displays. Bring a batch of your favorite holiday cookies to enjoy when the ride is over! Gulfport History Museum. 5301 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. Dec. 15. gulfporthistoricalsociety.org.

Victor Paruta: Holiday Messages from Spirit Departed loved ones are always close during the holidays, and medium Victor Paruta brings their messages to life. Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Dec. 15. 727-893-1244, eventbrite.com.

Winter Solstice Celebration at Gulfport Beach Ignite your fire with Gulfport Unity’s special service featuring fire dancing, singing, mantras, and ritual. Be sure to check out the Christmas Eve Candlelight Vigil on the 24th, too! Gulfport Casino Ballroom, 5500 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport Dec. 21. unityofgulfport.org.

Kwanzaa Celebration Celebrate Umoja, the day of togetherness for family and culture, at this tenth annual Kwanzaa St. Pete celebration. St. Pete Youth Farm, 1664 12th St. S., St. Petersburg. Dec. 26. 727-565-3630, stpeteyouthfarm.org.

Holiday Guide For Kids

MiniMaker ReWrap Party Young artists are invited to Florida CraftArt to create their own eco-conscious cloth gift pouch. While you’re there, shop the gallery for handcrafted gifts in ceramics, glass, jewelry and more from over eighty Florida artists – all part of the UnWrapped: Handmade Holidays exhibit. Florida CraftArt, 501 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Dec. 3. 727-821-7391, floridacraftart.org.

A Merry Little Art Show Gulfport Arts and Heritage sponsors this sprightly show featuring holiday art created by local K-12 students. And be sure to check out the winter crafts for kids program at the GAC on Dec. 12 & 13. Gulfport Arts Center, 2726 54th St. S., Gulfport. Dec. 2. 727-893-1127, facebook.com/gulfportartscenter.

Breakfast with Santa Kids will dine with Santa, enjoy arts and crafts, and have a story time with Mrs. Claus. Pre-registration required. Boca Ciega Ballroom, 7701 Boca Ciega Dr., St. Pete Beach. Dec. 9. 727-363-9245, stpetebeach.org.

The Rudolph Limited Ride the miniature trains lovingly maintained by the Largo Central Railroad to view the dazzling lights in Largo’s Central Park. Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Dr., Largo. Dec. 9 & 16. lcrailroad.org.

Fancy Festivities: Holiday Adventures with a Little Extra Glamour

Victorian Christmas Stroll Visit Tampa’s Henry B. Plant Museum – site of the historic Tampa Bay Hotel – for a lavishly decorated, cider and cookies included stroll through Christmas past. Special events including antique evaluations and live theater are planned for select dates. Henry B. Plant Museum. 401 W. Kennedy Blvd., Tampa. Nov. 24-Dec. 23. 813-254-1891, plantmuseum.com.

BOHO Wreath for Adults Create a unique holiday wreath using pine cones, yarn, fabric, and winter tree trimmings. Registration is required and opens on Dec. 5. Gulfport Arts Center, 2726 54th St. S., Gulfport. Dec. 12. Arts.Center@mygulfport.us.

Holiday Dance Party with Swing Time Jazz up your holiday with swinging tunes, refreshments, and dancing in the Casino. Gulfport Casino Ballroom. 5500 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. Dec. 20. swingtime.info/christmas.

New Year’s Eve Gala Go glam to ring in the new year with Gulfport Merchants’ masquerade ball, featuring live entertainment and dancing. Gulfport Casino Ballroom. 5500 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. Dec. 31. visitgulfportflorida.com/new-years-eve-gala-1.

