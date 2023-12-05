Aloha to Mad Beach Poke Bowls

I often write about how lucky we are to live in a culinary destination like Florida, with abundant produce that grows year round and unlimited access to fresh seafood. Sure, we put up with some brutal summer heat and hurricanes, but it’s all worth it in the name of food. If you’re not a huge seafood fan (and why wouldn’t you be living here?), there really is some truth behind the Fresh from Florida campaign. Combine that delicious seafood with beautiful produce and you get Mad Beach Poke Bowls.

What is Poke?

Poke (POH-kay), means “to slice or cut” in Hawaiian. The dish is rooted in Hawaiian culture but heavily influenced by Japanese, Filipino, and Pacific Islander cuisine. (Think deconstructed sushi.) Historically, fishermen in Hawaii would cut up cubes of salted, raw reef fish and serve it with seaweed and rice. Nowadays, poke bowls dominate social media because of their bright colors, fresh ingredients and bold, innovative flavors. Search poke on Insta, and you’ll be blown away by the artistic charm of this simple dish.

At Mad Beach Poke Bowls, you can experience this Hawaiian-Asian fusion without the hours-long flight to the Big Island. And before you turn your nose up, know that not everything is raw. While raw fish certainly can star in the dish, the great thing about poke is its diversity in flavor and adaptability to dietary preferences, making it a popular go-to for vegans, vegetarians, and seafood lovers alike.

At Mad Beach Poke, you can build your own bowl (starting at $12.99) and customize it specifically to your tastebuds. The process is simple: Pick a base of sushi rice, brown rice, or mixed greens. Choose from a variety of proteins like shrimp, chicken, and tofu (if you’re vanilla) or go all out with spicy tuna, salmon, crab, or calamari. Decorate your bowl from 12 different toppings including mango, Kimchi, avocado, and edamame. Slap it with sauces, and garnish your creation with everything from pickled ginger and crispy wontons, to chili flakes and furikaki.

Mad Beach Poke Bowls

At Mad Beach Poke Bowls, everything is fresh. Their website even says, “…we source our fish ingredients from local farmers’ markets…” and who doesn’t support that? You’ll drool walking in. I made a bowl with brown rice, steamed tofu, shredded carrot, red cabbage, pineapple, jalapeño, avocado, and edamame. I topped it off with pickled ginger and sesame seeds, and thew on some ponzu sauce. If you love heat, I highly recommend the Spicy Mad Beach sauce — it tastes like Sriracha and sweet chili sauce had a spicy, sexy baby.

Can’t decide? Try one of their Mad Beach “creations” like the Grouper Bowl ($15), the Crazy Tuna ($16.38), or the Vegan Bowl ($14.48). There’s something for everyone. I also chowed down on the chicken gyoza ($6.95) but it’s hard to pass up appetizers like crispy tofu, krab rangoons, and takayuki (fried octopus balls).

The next time you’re itching for vibrant flavors but want something bolder than a salad, hit up Mad Beach Poke Bowls — you will not be disappointed.

Mad Beach Poke Bowls, 13999 Gulf Blvd., Madeira Beach, Wed.-Mon., 12-9:30p.m., closed Tues. 727-289-1882, madbeachpoke.com

