Alphabet Soup Private Club To Open in Gulfport

Perhaps you’ve see a colorful sign on 49th St. S. that reads “Alphabet Soup.” No, it’s not some funky new restaurant exclusively selling soup.

Alphabet Soup is actually a private club for the LGBTQ+ community and allies where members are told to “Bring Your Own Booze.”

“You supply the liquor, we make and serve the drink! Simple!” the club said on a Facebook post. “This is your club!”

The private club intends to hold karaoke nights, bingo, drag, live music and DJs, themed nights, Sunday T-dances, and a bloody mary bar.

There will be a daily entry fee of $7. But to become a member, you must pay $60 per year and sign “a statement that you do, and will lift up the LGBTQ2+ community and help maintain Alphabet Soup as a safe space for all.” Members will receive an entry key card that allows them in all year long.

Owner Metria Jones is almost done with all the processing that comes with opening a new business and hopes to have the place open and running before the end of the year.

Jones said her intent for Alphabet Soup is to “create a safe place for like-minded members of our community to share our history, experiences, encouragement, support, and camaraderie for the LGBTQ2+ community and its supporters.”

Along with this effort, having a private location, she said, will help develop a gathering of a “scattered community back together without having to travel all over the county.” She said she has a goal to become an asset to this community by providing a presence that is not only social, but political, and charitable in the city.

Once the business becomes profitable, they plan to start a charitable organization that will receive a percentage of their profits as an effort to better their community.