American Stage Announces Season Lineup

American Stage, a not-for-profit St. Petersburg theater company, will stage six plays for the 2022-2023 season. This year’s theme, “This is America, This is American Stage” will see six productions centered around half a century of United States history.

To commemorate 45 years of affordable theater, tickets cost $45 and the Under 20 program will allow anyone under 20 years old to see the plays for free.

“We want to ensure that theatre is accessible to everyone,” said Director of Marketing and Communications Avery Anderson. “We know that a person’s financial status can sometimes be the biggest challenge holding someone back from experiencing the performing arts.

Five of the shows will run on the main stage in downtown St. Petersburg and one happen at Demens Landing for the annual American Stage in the Park.

The Lineup

September 7 – October 2, 2022 “Green Day’s American Idiot” with music from Green Day and lyrics by Billie Joe Armstrong.

November 2 – November 27, 2022: “The Colored Museum” by George C. Wolfe.

January 11 – February 5, 2023: “Crimes of the Heart” by Beth Henley.

April 12 – May 14, 2023: “Ragtime” Book by Terrence McNally, music by Stephen Flaherty, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens (Demens Landing Park).

May 31 – June 25, 2023: “Disgraced” by Ayad Akhtar.

July 19 – August 23, 2023: American Stage will announce the final show of the 2022-2023 season at a future time.