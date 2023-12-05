American Stage’s Latest Production of ‘acts of faith’

acts of faith takes its audience on 90-minute emotional roller coaster ride through the memory of its main character and only actor, Faith. Masterfully played by Victoria Omoregie, she recounts a series of events that whisked her from her comfortable home in Zambia to Canada. She runs from the injustice of a world that keeps its victims victimized.

The simple set is meant to be Faith’s bedroom. It serves as both her sanctuary and places of trauma. The lighting and sound change the location for the audience. Omoregie sometimes switches chairs and plays both characters in the scenes she recounts.

acts of faith

Almost sermon-like, each of Faith’s stories begin with a joke. The episodes move the audience through the innocent backstory of her simple church-going upbringing in Zambia. The audience watches her venture into the life of a “prophet.” They see how life brought her face-to-face with a missionary priest who used his position to try to exploit girls of the congregation.

In her quest for justice, Faith grapples with losing her faith, her relationship with her mother, her sense of place — all while trying to keep her own secrets.

Omoregie captivates the audience as narrator with various vocal accents, and a believable child-like playfulness which turns into adult determination. She builds the suspense in each episode until the final scene. This takes place in Canada, where Faith has run to escape the memories and anguish of her life.

Cast and Crew

Writer David Yee crafted a riveting tale, which Director Patrick Arthur Jackson brought to life. With one actor and one set, every behind-the-scenes player is an integral part of the powerful story.

Kudos to the entire crew: Stage Manager Charlotte Quandt, Scenic Designer Steven Mitchell, Lighting Designer Jessica Stevens, Sound Designer Sierra Smith, Costume Designer Kenann Quander, Projections Designer Thomas Byrd, and Properties Designer Dean Wick.

See acts of faith

American Stage, 163 Third St. N., St. Petersburg. Through Dec. 17. Weds.-Thurs., 7 p.m.; Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 & 8 p.m.; Sun., 2 p.m. $53. 727-823-7529, americanstage.org.

Arts All Around!

The Gabber Newspaper covers live theater and art across South Pinellas and, when we find something worth the drive, in the Tampa Bay and Sarasota areas.