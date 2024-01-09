Amish Paradise at Yoder’s of Pinecraft

When you hear the word ‘snowbird’, the Amish probably aren’t the first people to come to mind. Florida’s Gulf Coast doesn’t only attract midwesterners, New Englanders, and Canadians (and nudists). It’s also home to a population of Amish who settled slightly south the Skyway Bridge. The tiny town of Pinecraft in Sarasota County is one of Florida’s largest Amish communities. Notable by their conservative dress and tricycles en masse, the Amish in Pinecraft have some of the most spectacular food that is a total hidden gem.

What’s at Yoder’s of Pinecraft?

Gift Shop

I started my adventure at Yoder’s gift shop — a (very) modest version of Gulfport’s Stella’s Sundries. It had cute knick-knacks with Yoder’s logo and a slew of Amish goods from all over the country.

Many of the Amish items are imported from Pennsylvania and Ohio, both areas with many Amish communities. I picked up a jar of Yoder’s homemade apple butter ($7.95) and a jar of strawberry jam ($4.98). I couldn’t wait to pop the lids.

Gift shop hours: Monday-Saturday,10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Restaurant

Next to the Market is Yoder’s restaurant. There was already a line wrapped around the building (and not everyone was Amish) when I arrived at 9 a.m. The restaurant is known for it’s comfort food: plain, simple, and delicious. They pride themselves on their hand-breaded, pressure-cooked fried chicken, which I hear is massive. I’ve read that their pot roast is some of the best around, as are their Amish noodles. But I’ll be honest — I came to Yoder’s for the pie.

Restaurant hours: Monday- Friday, 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

Market/Bakery

You can’t miss the market (it houses the bakery). It’s a bright yellow building that welcomes you with a full pie case and deli counter. I walked the aisles of breads, cheeses, cake slices, and take-home meals. I settled on whoopie pies ($5.95), banana bread ($4.95), cannolis ($4.99), dog treats ($5.29 — they looked like Cheez-Its) and a 6-inch coconut cream pie ($14.95). And all for under $40!

The banana bread was moist and fresh with pecan pieces sprinkled inside. The whoopie pies had fluffy cream sandwiched between two soft, cakey cookies and the cannolis were rich and snow-covered with powdered sugar. But the coconut cream pie was divine. Light, airy and with a buttery crust, this pie was perfect.

What I love about Amish food is the simplicity of the ingredients and the recipes. They don’t use any fancy cooking methods or techniques; it’s pure homestyle cooking. The baked goods at Yoder’s are not grossly over-sugared like most of our food, and it’s all made from scratch. In fact, Yoder’s makes more than 100 fresh pies each day, still using Mrs. Yoder’s original recipe.

Market hours: Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Yoder’s of Pinecraft, 3434 Bahia Vista St., Sarasota, Mon.-Sat., 8 a.m.-7 p.m., 941-556-7684, yodersrestaurant.com.

