Meet Amy Zent: World Traveler

When Amy Zent was growing up in Nine Mile, Indiana, she would sometimes look down the lane that ran past her family’s farm and dream about traveling. Now, at 87, with an impressive pile of old passports stamped with destinations across the globe, the St. Pete resident has learned something important about going on adventures.

“Once you start, it’s hard to stop!” she laughs.

North to the Future

If you could move your family anywhere in the United States, you probably wouldn’t choose Utqiagvik. This Alaskan town, formerly known as Barrow, is located 330 miles north of the Arctic Circle. There, January averages about -15°F and zero hours of sunlight.

Nevertheless, that’s exactly where Zent, with her husband Stan and their two-year-old son Sherman, ended up in 1962. The Zents, both teachers, had seen an advertisement for positions teaching at the Iñupiaq village of Utkiqgvik in an educators’ newsletter and thought it might be fun to give it a go in America’s second newest state.

Zent recalls plenty of hardships from those days. You had to order your food supplies a year in advance and the plumbing arrangements were (ahem) primitive. But she also remembers many kind neighbors, her family’s beautiful handmade fur parkas, and everybody’s favorite kitchen miracle: cake mix. Folks in Barrow just couldn’t get enough of it.

Floating A-klong

After two years in Alaska, the Zents returned to Indiana. But they didn’t stay long. A visit to an international school recruitment conference in New York soon found them on the way to their next new home – in Thailand.

It couldn’t have been less like Alaska. Their house in Bangkok was perched over a klong – a street-like canal packed with narrow boats hauling huge piles of fresh produce and other market goods. Zent hailed such a boat for her rides to and from work. Rather than working at a small village school, the Zents now taught at a well-appointed academy, instructing the children of diplomats from all over the world.

And while the family often traveled back to Indiana for summer recess, they also took time to explore Asia, visiting Singapore, Malaysia, Burma, Nepal, and India. Zent remembers one excursion through Laos where a border conflict stopped their train right before the crossing into Thailand. Fortunately, the family was able to hitch a ride across the Mekong on a small freighter cargoed with coconuts.

Prelude to a Revolution

The next chapter in their family travelogue brought the Zents to the historic city of Isfahan in Iran. Zent remembers teaching international students in a three-story apartment complex that had been converted to a school. Many of her pupils were American, their families following aerospace companies that came to build helicopters and jets for Mohammad Reza Shah’s regime.

With help from their neighbors, who were Russian, the Zents planned an extraordinary trip through what was then the Soviet Union – despite concerns from American authorities that exposure to communism might “influence” their then high-school-aged boys. Sherman, who is now a photo editor for the New York Times News Service, also got to travel to Afghanistan with his school photography club. Riding the country’s one reliable road, the students were surprised to witness buzkashi, an equestrian sport similar to polo but played with a goat carcass rather than a ball.

As tensions between the Shah and revolutionary forces mounted in Isfahan, the Zents considered leaving Iran. Soon protests filled their streets, and they sent their younger son, Jon, to live with friends in the countryside. Finally, they resigned their posts in 1979.

You Say Banana…

But the adventure wasn’t quite over for the family. After Zent got her doctorate in school administration, she and Stan left Indiana once again. This time, bound for South Korea.

Zent remembers Seoul as a friendly place, where her efforts to learn Korean were met with encouragement. There was the time she sat on the bus, heading to work, sounding out the characters on the advertisement across the aisle.

“Pah…nah…nah…BANANA!” she cried, triumphantly. Others riders politely smiled.

And, if you ever got in over your head, she said, all you needed to do was take out a map and pretend to browse. An English speaker would inevitably walk up and ask if you needed help.

Your Favorite Place

Now retired in Florida, Zent’s travel is more circumscribed, especially since she suffered a stroke a few years ago. Still, she never misses a trip to Gulfport First United Methodist Church, where she and Stan have been members since the early 2000s.

In a life’s journey filled with such diverse destinations, it would be hard to pick a favorite – and she never has. “When people ask what my favorite place was, I always say was the place we were living at the time.”

There seems to be a lesson in that: when there’s love in your family, and purpose in your work, any place can feel like home.