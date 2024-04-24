An Artful Weekend at the 49th Annual Mainsail Art Festival

St. Pete’s Vinoy Park held the 49th annual Mainsail Art Festival. From April 20-21, more than 250 juried artists showcased their best pieces.

Visitors explored various art forms, including ceramics, digital art, glass, jewelry, mixed media, paintings, and photography. Musicians from the Tampa Bay area also performed original and cover songs on an outdoor stage along the park’s sea wall. Food trucks and concession stands resided along the outskirts of the artists’ sections. The festival also included Deanna, the mime as strolling entertainment for visitors.

What is the Mainsail Art Festival?

Founded in 1976, Mainsail Art Festival is a nonprofit organization run entirely by a volunteer committee. It is free to visit.

“Each year, more than 100,000 visitors attend the festival,” the festival’s website reads. “The Mainsail committee of hard-working volunteers produces this annual fine arts festival exhibiting artists competing for $60,000 in prize money.”

Additionally, Sunshine Artist Magazine ranked Mainsail Art Festival as one of the top 14 fine art and design shows in the country.

The festival assigned Katherine Pill as the 2024 show judge. Pill is the senior curator of contemporary art at the Museum of Fine Arts in St. Petersburg.

Mainsail Art Festival Award Winner

The Best of Mainsail Gold Award went to William Kidd in the ceramics category. The St. Petersburg artist won $10,000.

“It’s quite an honor,” Kidd told The Gabber Newspaper about his win. “This show is full of talented people; it’s a great honor to win.”

According to Kidd’s artist biography, he finds inspiration from cacti, fungi, micro-organisms, sea life, and seeds when sculpting.

More Artists at the Mainsail Art Festival

Stephanee Ann

Mainsail has a poster artist each year, which means the festival promotes this artist’s work and information. This year, Stephanee Ann had the opportunity to be Mainsail’s featured poster artist. Ann is from Fort Myers and paints intricately vibrant scenic landscapes or creatures and characters. She described her paintings to be unique.

“This is my own take on impressionism,” Ann said.

She hung paintings on the walls in her booth. One had trees with rainbow-colored leaves and another had a pink flamingo raising its wings while standing in water.

Arts All Around!

Alann Boatright

Fifteen artists received the award of distinctions. Each artist won $1,000 with the award. Alann Boatright is one of these artists. He won this award in the mixed media category. Boatright is a Pinellas Park artist who paints with an industrial influence.

“I paint robots involved in everyday situations that we humans find ourselves in. Working, relaxing, playing…” Boatright wrote on his website.

He told The Gabber Newspaper that each of his paintings tells a different story. One painting had superheroes in a public bathroom, and the graffiti on the stalls were quotes of newspaper headlines in 2023.

Alex Lanier

Miami artist Alex Lanier was one of the 10 artists who received Mainsail Art Festival’s Award of Excellence. Artists with this award won $1,500 each. Lanier won for the digital category.

He considered himself an “ink and digital mixed-media artist.” Lanier sketches surrealism scenes with an ink pen. He enhances the picture’s storytelling abilities by adding movement with stop motion animation.

Lanier brought his “boyboy Jr. (Cardboard Box Adventures)” to Mainsail. A little boy wearing snorkeling gear and a blue cape sits in a cardboard box on the bottom bunk of his bunk bed. Additionally, the words “it’s like a jungle” accompany an eclectic scene of zoo animals, rockets, city skylines, and a ferris wheel on the top bunk.

When asked about the stop motion animation of boy boy’s cape, Lanier said, “it tells more of a story instead of a stand-still.”

Serina Frizzell

Serina Frizzell did not receive any Mainsail Art Festival awards, but she has a special art form. The Mount Dora native is a mixed-media artist who creates portraits using dice.

Frizzell’s dice art caught eyes from a distance with attendees unsure of the portraits’ materials until they walk closer. She uses black-and-white dice where different sides of the dice creates different shades within a gray-scale picture. Frizzell brought her portrait of Salvador Dalí to the St. Pete art fest.

She recently added colorful paint to her dice art portraits. A couple portraits had women’s faces made of dice with painted scenic images in the circular sunglasses. She said she sketches the idea first then adds the black and white die.

“It feels almost like paint-by-numbers after I figured out the picture I want to make,” Frizzell said.

Mainsail Art Festival Winners

Look through the list of winners from the 49th annual Mainsail Art Festival on its official website. Learn how to join the festival as an artist, or how to volunteer.

