An Eventful June for the Kiwanis Club of Gulfport

The Kiwanis Club is always thinking of ways to better its community. June was one of the club’s busiest months.

Kiwanis Club of Gulfport June Events

At the beginning of June, the Gulfport Pride Festival selected the Kiwanis Club of Gulfport as one of the two beneficiaries of this year’s festival. According to the club, members attended the downtown fest, giving away rainbow-themed Pride beads and Pride related tattoo stickers.

Not long after, the Kiwanis Club held its fourth annual Juneteenth Celebration with the Woodson African American Museum of Florida. Along with rhythmic help from the Kuumba Dancers and Drummers. The Juneteenth event took place at the Gulfport Casino Ballroom June 15.

This celebration included a 3-hour, interactive, youth-friendly event to highlight the traditions and importance of Juneteenth, according to the club.

June Awards Toward the Future

Additionally, the Florida Kiwanis Foundation awarded the Gulfport-based club a $750 grant. The grant will go toward the next service project on the calendar, Duffel Bags for Foster Children.

This project encourages children to use duffel bags instead of trash bags that they often use for their belongings while moving homes. The Kiwanis Club will invite the public to decorate approximately 25-30 duffel bags. Once decorated, the club will donate the bags to organizations that work closely with foster children in Pinellas County.

Giving Back in June

June was the month of giving back for this club.

The Kiwanis Club of Gulfport stated that the club awards $250 to an organization in the Pinellas community each quarter.

As the quarter ended June 30, club members chose The Kind Mouse Productions, Inc. as the quarterly recipient. The Kind Mouse Productions, Inc. provide food for children and families with food insecurities, live in food deserts, and are in the foster care system.

Kiwanis Club of Gulfport President Diana Schwarz, Treasurer Angela Pietras, and Director Cheryl Cashdollar hand-delivered a check and certificate to the St. Petersburg organization.

