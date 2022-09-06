An Homage to St. Pete Icon Peter Belmont

On Aug. 18 my friend Peter Belmont received the highest honor the City of St. Petersburg bestows: the Key to the City. The ceremony was inspiring, but bittersweet. Peter, who appeared at the ceremony via Zoom, is suffering from an aggressive, inoperable cancer. Discovered by a doctor in Oregon while Peter was at his summer home in Hood River, Oregon, the cancer will prevent him from ever trying his new key on any of St. Petersburg’s doors.

Over the past 15 years, Peter has been not just a mentor, but also one of my closest friends. I first met him when he invited me to shadow one of his Saturday morning walking tours of downtown St. Pete. He wanted to train me to give the tour as well. Since then, I’ve given hundreds of tours of the city. Peter and I have a long-running competition about who is the better tour guide. Peter likes to say that I got the brains, but he got the looks.

When Peter decided I was ready to lead tours on my own, I began volunteering for St. Petersburg Preservation and then joined their Board of Directors, eventually taking over as the organization’s first (and also third!) Executive Director. It’s fair to say that meeting Peter completely shaped the course of my life in St. Petersburg.

Over the years, St. Petersburg Preservation, now called Preserve the ‘Burg, had many contentious fights, to save buildings, landmark historic districts, and create common-sense preservation laws. We lost more battles than we won, but the victories were sweet.

It was during this time of late-night telephone calls, strategy sessions, and meetings with public officials that I came to really understand Peter’s brilliance, and to love his kind, quirky personality. The most compelling and articulate arguments I’ve ever seen delivered at City Council were offered by Peter Belmont. But that brilliance is matched by his compassion, his respect for others, and his joy for life. No one enjoys a great hike, or a beer with friends, more than Peter does.

Peter and his partner Laurie Mcdonald were at our son’s first birthday party. He came to the hospital when my daughter was born. When the kids were still little, we took a trip out to visit them at their part-time home in Hood River. It became the first of many visits, often to celebrate the Fourth of July in the quintessential American town, where our kids dressed up like a bee and beekeeper in the parade. Peter is an outstanding host; he took us to the best hiking spots and hidden watering holes where he tempted us to jump off high rocks. We picked cherries, blueberries, and lavender. And when it came time for dinner, he made us a salad where every ingredient came from his own garden.

Our kids have grown to see Peter and Laurie as family. I’ve lived in St. Petersburg for nearly 20 years, and when I think about the things that give me roots here, Peter Belmont is at the top of the list. I can’t imagine St. Pete without him.

To those who haven’t had the chance to know him, you can still appreciate him. When you visit the Vinoy Hotel, Roser Park, the Detroit Hotel and First Block, Driftwood, the Cristlip Arcade, the Jennie Hall Pool, or Maximo Park, you’re enjoying the fruits of Peter’s labor. And his legacy is not just in these buildings, but also in the spaces in between, in the camaraderie of Movies in the Park and the appreciation and understanding that comes from a great walking tour.

As I write this, my friend is wrapping up the final details of a well-lived life. Closing up the St. Pete house, getting paperwork in order. I was fortunate to get to go see him in Oregon in July, and we spent hours talking. But I wasn’t just reminiscing. I was recording it all, knowing that Peter’s memory and understanding of the development of St. Petersburg is unparalleled and should be preserved for future generations.

Peter was incredibly touched by receiving the Key to the City. Maybe he considers it one of his proudest moments. Me? I count among my proudest accomplishments that Peter Belmont would be my friend.