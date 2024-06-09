And Baby Makes Seven Makes for Great Fun in Gulfport

How do you kill a child?

Rather, how do you kill an imaginary child? Or, you know, three imaginary children.

And Baby Makes Seven — playing a short run at the Catherine Hickman Theater — asks precisely that question. And the trio onstage answer that question, as well as a few others you probably didn’t know you asked, with cleverly directed performances.

For this year’s Pride show, the Gulfport Community Players selected Paula Vogel’s 1984 And Baby Makes Seven. It feels like an odd choice for Pride, because, well, a throuple having a baby was radical theater in 1984, but 40 years later it’s not exactly shocking to most people.

That’s not to say you shouldn’t go see this show; you absolutely should. It’s merely to say any problems with the play stem from its age, not this production.

And Baby Makes Seven: Three Actors, Seven Characters

The show starts with three actors, two of whom — Jen Casler and Katherine Laczko — play three imaginary children and one — Phillip Greenwood — plays the grownup. And Baby Makes Seven gets… weird… pretty quickly, but, luckily for it, it’s also pretty damn funny, so you kind of roll with the weirdness.

Anna and Cecil

Laczko’s pregnant and hormonal (but don’t call her that) Anna seems like the level-headed one in the triad… until she isn’t. Laczko balances “being the grownup” with her imaginary child, Cecil, delicately and with grace. She’s the stable force in the play… again, until she isn’t. My favorite moment? Right before the threesome. I’ve never seen a threesome introduced so sweetly. She has depth, too: Her Cecil is so nasally obnoxious I had hoped he’d be the first to die.

Ruth and Orphan and Henri

That delicate grace is definitely not there with Casler’s Ruth/Orphan/Henri, and it’s delightful to watch. I first saw Casler in Jobsite’s production of 1984 some six years ago, and ever since, when I see her name in a playbill, I get a little giddy with anticipation. Casler does not disappoint here. It’s unfair to say she’s the best thing on the stage, but, honestly? She kinda is. There’s this gorgeous moment in the first act where she’s playing both her imaginary children characters, and they’re fighting each other. You have to see it to appreciate it; she deserves a Cathy Award for that scene alone.

Peter

Phillip Greenwood’s solidly bewildered rendering of Peter keeps the show from going off the rails. He seems — seems — the most grounded of the three, and his attempts to keep Ruth and Anna grounded in reality while also pacifying the imaginary children add a sense of, “Oh, thank God, there’s a grownup in the room.” Greenwood’s a new arrival to Gulfport, so it’s likely we’ll see him again in another show.

And Baby Makes Seven: Go.

But before we get to that next show, let’s talk for a moment about And Baby Makes Seven. Daniel Harris directed a winner (and he also designed a beautiful set), but the Players had barely half a house for the Sunday performance. Plus, a few people walked out at intermission. (And, hey, memo to the lady who walked out a door right by the stage — in the middle of a scene? Rude.)

And Baby Makes Seven is a bit of a departure for the Players. It had some racy undertones at the start. But no, the children they “kill” aren’t real. And yes, the first act is a little weird while the second is a lot weird, and also sometimes uncomfortable, in the I-don’t-know-if-this-is-creepy-or-funny kind of way.

But it’s well done. I applaud the Players for taking a departure from the expected. Show the Players you support their departure from the ordinary — go see And Baby Makes Seven. It’s clever, it’s funny, and with all the hatred swirling around lately, don’t we all need a little weird humor?

See And Baby Makes Seven

And Baby Makes Seven Gulfport Community Players, Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Through June 16: Thurs.-Sat., 8 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 2 p.m. $20. gulfportcommunityplayers.org; 727-322-0316.

Read More Arts Coverage in The Gabber Newspaper

The Gabber Newspaper covers live theater and art across South Pinellas and, when we find something worth the drive, in the Tampa Bay and Sarasota areas.