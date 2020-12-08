And Then There Was One

On Wednesday, December 2, Gulfport Marina Harbourmaster Denis Frain organized a stranded sailboat recovery with TowBoatU.S.

As of Wednesday, two boats remained of the six stranded on Gulfport Beach by Tropical Storm Eta on November 11.

The owner of “Tocade” surrendered the boat to the city, giving them go ahead for salvage and removal operations.

TowBoatU.S. removed one of the two boats with three 550 horsepower tow boats. The salvage team wiggled the sailboat back and forth for almost two hours, eventually sliding it off the beach and back into the water.

“It was just a matter of time,” Captain Clayton Tieman, of TowBoatU.S., said. “We knew we were going to get it, it just took some time.”

Although operations to recover the large red steel-hull boat began immediately after recovery of the “Tocade,” the crew was unable to successfully remove the vessel. The size and weight of the boat have proven to be a challenge.

According to Gulfport’s Cultural Facilities Supervisor Justin Shea, the city will likely work with the county to get a barge in to winch the red boat off of the beach.

