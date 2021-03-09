And Then There Were Four

There were seven possible visions for the Tropicana Field Development Project; as of Monday, March 8, there are four.

The handful of developers have made the city’s shortlist, which is a compiled roster of possibilities for the sprawling, 86-acre piece of land.

The options:

MA Ventures/Sugar Hill Community Partners

Midtown Development

Portman-Third Lake

Unicorp National Development.

“Four submissions clearly stood out as truly exceptional and I am excited for our residents to learn more about each one,” St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman in a statement to the press.

The permanent location of the Tampa Bay Ray’s is still uncertain.

“The future of that site, with or without baseball, has never been brighter. As I’ve said time and again, this is our chance to get it right, and to right wrongs,” Kriseman said.

Regardless, there’s still a long way to go. In the coming months, the city will hold public meetings and accept community comments to ensure a supported decision.

According to the city, there will be a virtual meeting on Monday, April 5 and two in-person meetings on Wednesday, April 7 and Thursday, April 8.

“I encourage everyone to remain engaged in this process as we move forward,” Kriseman said.

Meeting details, virtual and in-person, are still being finalized. Stay updated and leave your comment at stpete.org/trop.