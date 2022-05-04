“Ann” Stirs Things Up at Studio@620 in St. Pete

Younger readers might be shocked to learn that in the not so distant past the state of Texas had a Democratic governor. Ann Richards took up residence in Austin from 1991 to 1995, just a few years after making a memorable debut on the national stage at the 1988 Democratic National Convention, and while she only served one term, her political legacy and impact is far reaching. Upon Richards’ death in 2006, actress and playwright Holland Taylor was so mired in mourning that she channeled her grief into writing a play about the political icon, and earned herself a Tony nomination for her performance in the title role.

Local theater icon Bonnie Agan takes over the role of Ann in the play by the same name, directed by Lisa Tricomi and running at the Studio@620 through May 8. The script is interestedly loose in its timeline: While the action is bookended by Richards delivering a speech to young people at a college graduation, we pop in and out of moments in the Governor’s life. There are glimpses of her life, both professional and personal, and significant milestones she faces as a politician as well as those she faces as a wife, mother, and recovering alcoholic. Ultimately it’s a flattering portrait of a woman so steadfast in her beliefs that she’ll bulldoze everyone from assistants to her own children to Presidents of the United States (Bill Clinton was a fan), but always for what she believed to be the greater good: Justice for all, and the the engagement of all citizens in civic action.

Pulling off a two-act solo show is no joke, especially – as in this one – the lines are firing fully automatic. It isn’t that “Ann” is a fall-out-of-your-seat comedy, but the woman it’s based on was a fiery, lightning-quick wit who rarely held back what she was thinking. But she’s also so devastatingly eloquent and clever, one can’t help but feel like wisdom is being gained as we witness her eviscerate someone.

This is to say that an actor taking on this role has a lot to keep track of, both in terms of sheer volume of words being said but more importantly making sure Richards stays so darn likable as she tosses sass and grit in every direction for close to two hours. Agan handles it, no problem, disappearing into the character so beautifully that when our paths crossed right after the show I honestly as trying to come up with the appropriate greeting for a governor (I finally remembered: Madame Governor, but she was already gone).

Does the play need to be a full two acts? I’m not so sure. We would probably get what it has to say in a more economical hour an dchange, but that shouldn’t keep anyone away. Ann has a performance worth seeing, and an engaging reminder that – believe it or not – politicians are humans, many of whom got into the game for the right reasons and some of whom never lost sight of those reasons.

Ann The Studio@620, 620 1st Ave. S. Through May 8: Weds.-Sat., 8 p.m.; Sun., 2 p.m. $25; $20, members, thestudioat620.org or call 727-895-6620.